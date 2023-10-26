News

Champions League Group F has Newcastle United third and not second – This is why

I was looking at Champions League Group F last night.

No doubt a lot of you were as well, following the 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

A match where Newcastle United just didn’t get the rub of the green, the visitors coming with a decent game plan and riding their luck in the second half. Relying on an excellent display by their keeper and the woodwork (twice) to save them.

Anyway, with PSG hammering AC Milan, this is how Champion League Group F now looks on Thursday morning:

Like plenty of you lot, I was puzzled as to why Newcastle were in third place, when they are three goals superior to Dortmund on goal difference, the two teams the same number of points.

How Champions League group placing are decided, as explained by ESPN:

1) Points

2) Head-to-head points in games involving the tied teams

3) Goal difference in head-to-head matches involving the tied teams

4) Goals scored in head-to-head matches involving the tied teams

— If the above tiebreaker initially involves 3 or 4 teams, it is reapplied to resolve any remaining tiebreaker among fewer clubs

5) Goal difference in all group matches

6) Goals scored in all group matches

7) Away goals scored in all group matches

8) Wins in all group matches

9) Away wins in all group matches

10) Disciplinary points

11) UEFA club coefficient.

So there you have it, the fact Borussia Dortmund have won against Newcastle United, puts them above NUFC. So when level on points, it is how you have done against that particular team, coming before goal difference.

So if we lose by less than three goals against PSG in Paris and the two clubs ended up level on points, Newcastle would be above the French club in the final table.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports