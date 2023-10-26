Champions League Group F chances – Bookies react after Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1
The Champions League Group F third round of matches have now been completed.
Newcastle United losing out 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park.
Whilst over in Paris, AC Milan swatted aside 3-0 by PSG.
However, how have the punters and bookies reacted to last night’s Champions League Group F results?
How Champions League Group F now looks:
This is how the Newcastle United Group F chances are now seen after Wednesday night’s matches.
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before last night’s games:
4/6 (6/4) PSG
7/2 (6/4) Newcastle United
9/2 (10/1) Borussia Dortmund
14/1 (6/1) AC Milan
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify (finish in top two) from the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before Wednesday night’s games:
1/7 (1/3) PSG
1/1 (2/7) Newcastle United
1/1 (100/30) Borussia Dortmund
3/1 (15/8) AC Milan
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the whole competition available from the various bookies now (Thursday 26 October 2023), with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on 31 August 2023:
2/1 (2/1) Man City
9/2 (7/1) Bayern Munich
13/2 (12/1) Real Madrid
9/1 (16/1) Arsenal
10/1 (12/1) Barcelona
16/1 (10/1) PSG
25/1 (25/1) Newcastle United
25/1 (25/1) Inter Milan
33/1 (25/1) Napoli
33/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid
40/1 (16/1) Man Utd
Also picked out lower down:
100/1 (40/1) AC Milan
100/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:
Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm
Matchday 2: Newcastle United 4 Paris Saint-Germain 1 – 4th October, 8pm
Matchday 3: Newcastle United 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – 25th October, 8pm
Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm
Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm
Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm
Stats via BBC Sport:
Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Nmecha 45
Borussia Dortmund:
Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%
Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12
Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3
Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11
Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon
SUBS:
Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento
(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Read HERE)
(Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)
(Newcastle United injury update after Borussia Dortmund defeat – Three pieces of bad news – Read HERE)
(Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk