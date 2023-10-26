News

Champions League Group F chances – Bookies react after Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1

The Champions League Group F third round of matches have now been completed.

Newcastle United losing out 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park.

Whilst over in Paris, AC Milan swatted aside 3-0 by PSG.

However, how have the punters and bookies reacted to last night’s Champions League Group F results?

How Champions League Group F now looks:

This is how the Newcastle United Group F chances are now seen after Wednesday night’s matches.

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before last night’s games:

4/6 (6/4) PSG

7/2 (6/4) Newcastle United

9/2 (10/1) Borussia Dortmund

14/1 (6/1) AC Milan

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify (finish in top two) from the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before Wednesday night’s games:

1/7 (1/3) PSG

1/1 (2/7) Newcastle United

1/1 (100/30) Borussia Dortmund

3/1 (15/8) AC Milan

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the whole competition available from the various bookies now (Thursday 26 October 2023), with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on 31 August 2023:

2/1 (2/1) Man City

9/2 (7/1) Bayern Munich

13/2 (12/1) Real Madrid

9/1 (16/1) Arsenal

10/1 (12/1) Barcelona

16/1 (10/1) PSG

25/1 (25/1) Newcastle United

25/1 (25/1) Inter Milan

33/1 (25/1) Napoli

33/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid

40/1 (16/1) Man Utd

Also picked out lower down:

100/1 (40/1) AC Milan

100/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United 4 Paris Saint-Germain 1 – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports