News

Champions League group chances – Bookies react ahead of Newcastle United v PSG at St James’ Park

The Champions League group games are now going into the second round of matches.

In total, 32 clubs in action on Tuesday and Wednesday, 16 on each day.

Of the sixteen Champions League Group matches played, our eyes of course are only on St James’ Park.

So how are punters and bookies reacting to the Newcastle United group chances ahead of Wednesday’s match against PSG.

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F):

4/6 PSG

3/1 Newcastle United

6/1 AC Milan

9/1 Borussia Dortmund

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify (finish in top two) from the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F):

1/5 PSG

8/11 Newcastle United

13/8 AC Milan

3/1 Borussia Dortmund

As for the odds on just tomorrow night’s match at St James’ Park:

8/5 Newcastle win

13/5 Draw

9/5 PSG win

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the whole competition available from the various bookies now (Tuesday 3 October 2023), with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on 31 August 2023:

2/1 (2/1) Man City

5/1 (7/1) Bayern Munich

8/1 (16/1) Arsenal

8/1 (12/1) Real Madrid

12/1 (12/1) Barcelona

14/1 (10/1) PSG

33/1 (25/1) Newcastle United

33/1 (16/1) Man Utd

33/1 (25/1) Napoli

33/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid

Also picked out lower down:

66/1 (40/1) AC Milan

100/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm