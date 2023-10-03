Champions League group chances – Bookies react ahead of Newcastle United v PSG at St James’ Park
The Champions League group games are now going into the second round of matches.
In total, 32 clubs in action on Tuesday and Wednesday, 16 on each day.
Of the sixteen Champions League Group matches played, our eyes of course are only on St James’ Park.
So how are punters and bookies reacting to the Newcastle United group chances ahead of Wednesday’s match against PSG.
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F):
4/6 PSG
3/1 Newcastle United
6/1 AC Milan
9/1 Borussia Dortmund
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify (finish in top two) from the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F):
1/5 PSG
8/11 Newcastle United
13/8 AC Milan
3/1 Borussia Dortmund
As for the odds on just tomorrow night’s match at St James’ Park:
8/5 Newcastle win
13/5 Draw
9/5 PSG win
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the whole competition available from the various bookies now (Tuesday 3 October 2023), with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on 31 August 2023:
2/1 (2/1) Man City
5/1 (7/1) Bayern Munich
8/1 (16/1) Arsenal
8/1 (12/1) Real Madrid
12/1 (12/1) Barcelona
14/1 (10/1) PSG
33/1 (25/1) Newcastle United
33/1 (16/1) Man Utd
33/1 (25/1) Napoli
33/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid
Also picked out lower down:
66/1 (40/1) AC Milan
100/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:
Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm
Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm
Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm
Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm
Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm
Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm
