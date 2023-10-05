News

Champions League group chances – Bookies react after Newcastle 4 PSG 1 at St James’ Park

The Champions League group stage second round of matches have now been completed.

In total, 32 clubs in action on Tuesday and Wednesday, 16 on each day.

Of the sixteen Champions League Group matches played, our eyes were of course only on St James’ Park.

However, how have the punters and bookies reacted to last night’s astonishing 4-1 hammering of PSG???

This is how the Newcastle United group chances are now seen after Wednesday night’s match against PSG.

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before that 4-1 against PSG:

6/4 (3/1) Newcastle United

6/4 (4/6) PSG

6/1 (6/1) AC Milan

10/1 (9/1) Borussia Dortmund

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify (finish in top two) from the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F) and in brackets what the odds were before that 4-1 against PSG :

2/7 (8/11) Newcastle United

1/3 (1/5) PSG

15/8 (13/8) AC Milan

100/30 (3/1) Borussia Dortmund

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the whole competition available from the various bookies now (Thursday 5 October 2023), with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on 31 August 2023:

2/1 (2/1) Man City

5/1 (7/1) Bayern Munich

7/1 (12/1) Real Madrid

10/1 (16/1) Arsenal

12/1 (12/1) Barcelona

18/1 (10/1) PSG

25/1 (25/1) Newcastle United

33/1 (25/1) Napoli

33/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid

33/1 (25/1) Inter Milan

Also picked out lower down:

50/1 (16/1) Man Utd

66/1 (40/1) AC Milan

100/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United 4 Paris Saint-Germain 1 – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

