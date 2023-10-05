Videos

Champions League Goal of the Week – Newcastle United star one of four nominated : Vote here!

It is Champions League Goal of the Week time.

There have been 16 matches, 32 teams playing, 55 goals scored over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.

From those 55 goals, four nominated for Champions League Goal of the Week.

UEFA announcing those four nominations as:

Bruma’s perfect curler

A peach from Álvarez

Schar’s worldie from range

Bellingham’s solo brilliance

So your choice is:

Bruma who scored for Braga in their 3-2 win away at Union Berlin.

Julian Alvarez getting on the scoresheet as Man City won 3-1 at RB Leipzig

Fabian Schar’s brilliant strike BUT if you watch this footage, you also see that he is way up the pitch pressing despite United 3-1 up in the closing stages AND he makes a brilliant tackle to win possession, then a one-two with Murphy BEFORE that magnificent hit

Jude Bellingham scoring for Real Madrid as they won 3-2 at Napoli

So do your thing, make your vote count HERE, when it gets to the video footage of Fabian Schar’s strike, place your vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

(A thing of beauty is a joy forever – Now, bring on the Germans! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Champions League, we’re having a laugh! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Luis Enrique struggling to come to terms with biggest ever(*) PSG Champions League defeat in group stage – Read HERE)