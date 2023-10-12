News

Casemiro goes public with his views on Bruno Guimaraes

Casemiro has been talking about Bruno Guimaraes.

Two months into this Premier League season, the Manchester United midfielder commenting on his Newcastle United counterpart.

However, they are also international colleagues.

What is more they are now looking set to be regular starting teammates for Brazil.

Bruno Guimaraes for the first time started consecutive matches for Brazil last month.

Starting alongside Casemiro in both October World Cup group qualifiers, Bruno and his Man U mate helped Brazil to 5-1 and 1-0 wins, over Bolivia and Peru respectively.

Tonight (1.30am UK time on Friday), Brazil are at home to Venezuela in their third World Cup qualifying group match.

Casemiro giving his views on Bruno Guimaraes ahead of the match, with the pair once again expected to start together in central midfield:

“Bruno Guimaraes is a player who has been doing an exceptional job at Newcastle.

“With every practice and every game, I am more comfortable with him.

“He is a great player.

“He has been demonstrating this in the most difficult league in the world.”

Brazil are then away against Uruguay on Tuesday 17 November (1am kick-off on Wednesday 18 November, UK time).

It is Palace at home on the Saturday for Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United.

