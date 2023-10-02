Opinion

Burnley fans comments after losing to Newcastle United – Well worth a read

Burnley fans have been reacting after Saturday at St James’ Park.

A 2-0 defeat leaving them in deeper early season trouble.

Always interesting to hear what the opposition supporters have to say…

Burnley fans commenting via their Up The Clarets message board after losing at St James’ Park:

‘I can’t say we have defended well. It should be at least 4-0 but for two excellent saves from Trafford. We have created a couple of decent openings but our profligacy in front of goal is one of our biggest issues.

Newcastle are a good side and losing is no disgrace. It’s the manner of it. We have been so naive, so careless and haphazard in midfield and defence. It’s easy to say ‘Saudi billionaires, Champions League etc etc’ but we have bloodied loads of noses of teams far better than this over the years at this level. I had hope today, I certainly thought if we played like we did against (Man) United we’d give them a good game. We simply haven’t been in the game after the first ten minutes.’

‘It’s more luck and poor finishing from Newcastle that have kept this at 2-0

A few good saves from Trafford but they’ve generally been ones he shouldn’t have to be making.’

‘This is of course spot on.

Posters will moan about negativity all day long if you give them the chance, but this is the top and bottom of it.’

‘Some comments on here are just laughable as per usual

We’re away at a club owned by Saudi Arabia who’ve just drawn away at AC Milan, put 8 past Sheff Utd and beaten Man city.

Honestly don’t know what some people think or expect.’

‘Just because we are playing good teams doesn’t mean fans aren’t allowed to call our basic mistakes, you can lose to the big teams like we did against (Man) united playing well then there’s this today, we have been given the absolute runaround.’

‘Who would you expect us get points against…

Man city, A villa, spurs, Man Utd and Newcastle ??

We’ve had an unbelievably difficult start.

6 games in and most on here are throwing the towel in.’

‘Sad to say, but it was men against boys and we did well to keep it to 2 nil. It was what I expected.’

‘I thought we played pretty well. Stats aren’t a million miles off a team that beat Sheff United 8-0 last week.’

‘We all remember Kieran Trippier, we all know how good he is.’

‘Also fair to say we only lost due to a worldie and a penalty. Overall I thought we defended much better today.’

‘They were just so much quicker than us in everything they do.’

‘Can’t believe people are still digging Trafford out in this game as the one to blame. This is the best, most efficient press we’ve seen against us and we’ve defended well. However the press is causing us to make passing mistakes.’

‘Let’s stop writing our players off after only a few games, and look the the teams we’ve played. And consider our opponents last 2 results!

So much improvement needed but I’m sure we will only get better.’

‘Some comments on here are just laughable as per usual

We’re away at a club owned by Saudi Arabia who’ve just drawn away at AC Milan, put 8 past Sheff Utd and beaten Man city.

Honestly don’t know what some people think or expect.’

‘Penalty for winning the ball?’

‘Didn’t even touch the ball pal.’

‘Thought he’d won the ball initially but didn’t look like he did on the replays.’

‘Trafford kept us in this game, but his distribution is not close to muric quality.’

‘To be fair we haven’t seen Muric play against a press like this one.’

‘Thought Ramsey was fouled.’

‘Nah he dwelt on the ball too long and Trippier was excellent in nicking it off him.’

‘All the team looked a yard slower than the Saudis ,it’s not physically it’s just their reaction timing.’

‘Our midfield got bulled by longstaff and Anderson.’

‘Trafford pass accuracy 58% ,that’s poor.’

‘Best pressing I have seen in a long time.

Totally understand why his stats were so low, having to go long as they are pressing us to death.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

(Match Report – It’s not been a bad return to form for Eddie and the lads – What a time to be a toon fan – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Another quality performance as United march on – Read HERE)