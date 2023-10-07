News

Bruno Guimaraes signs new contract extension! Newcastle United official announcement

Bruno Guimaraes has signed a new contract extension!

A Newcastle United official announcement on Saturday confirming the news.

Bruno Guimaraes now contracted to NUFC until 30 June 2028.

Newcastle United official announcement – 7 October 2023:

Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimarães has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The fan favourite, born in Rio de Janeiro, has committed his future to the club until 2028, having arrived at St. James’ Park from Lyon in January 2022.

In doing so, he traded the Champions League for a relegation battle in the Premier League – but after helping the Magpies climb away from the bottom three in his first season, he was a driving force as Eddie Howe’s side finished fourth last term to qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

Wednesday night’s historic 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain was Bruno’s 67th appearance in all competitions for Newcastle United. He has scored 11 goals, having opened his account for the club with an outrageous backheeled volley on his full debut in a victory at Southampton on his full debut.

Bruno said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.

“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.

“I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening. We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I’m proud of everyone; the team, the staff, the owners and the fans.

“The city believes again and it’s unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It’s amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years.”

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’m delighted to get Bruno signed and committed to the long-term future of the football club. He’s such an important player and he’s done so well since he joined the club. He’s been a huge success since he’s been here so I just hope that he can continue in that vein and carry on his success with us.

“I think he epitomises the recent success we’ve had. He’s put in so many good displays, he’s very consistent and he’s got a great personality off the pitch as well.

“He cares very deeply about Newcastle United and the success of the club and he’s got a great relationship with our supporters.

“He’s been a key signing for us – definitely the type of signing that we want to make.”