Bruno Guimaraes left gutted by late blow

Bruno Guimaraes starting his third game in a row for Brazil.

Once again paired with Casemiro in the middle of the pitch and looking to make it three World Cup group qualifying wins in a row.

All looked to be going to plan, with Brazil dominating the game and the midfield duo key to that, the final stats showing 71% possession and 625 completed passes compared to 250 for Venezuela.

A succession of wasted chances had frustrated the home side but Gabriel headed them into the lead on 50 minutes from a Neymar corner. Failure to take other clear opportunities meant the game wasn’t killed off totally but Brazil in control.

With Venezuela having had only one shot on target in the opening 79 minutes, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior were subbed off with 11 minutes to go, fresh legs brought on to see the win out.

Only for Bruno Guimaraes to be left stunned, watching from the bench as Venezuelan sub Bello scored a brilliant overhead kick to gain Venezuela a shock point in this World Cup group qualifier. It was only Venezuela’s second (and final) effort on target in the match.

Former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon playing the whole game and celebrating at the end with his Venezuela teammates.

Bruno Guimaraes and Brazil now move on and have an away game against Uruguay on Tuesday (early hours of Wednesday, UK time).

Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:

Thursday 12 October

Israel v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier ***Now postponed to 15 November, venue TBC

Brazil 1 Venezuela 1

Friday 13 October

England v Australia (Kieran Trippier) Friendly

Portugal v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Saturday 14 October

Italy v Malta (Sandro Tonali withdrawn from squad) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 15 October

Switzerland v Belarus (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Monday 16 October

Belgium v Sweden (Alexander Isak now withdrawn from squad due to injury) Euros Qualifier

Luxembourg v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Ukraine U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) Under-21 European Championship qualifier

Tuesday 17 October

England v Italy (Kieran Trippier (Sandro Tonali withdrawn from squad)) Euros Qualifier

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

England U20s v Portugal U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League

Uruguay v Brazil (Bruno) World Cup qualifier