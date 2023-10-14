News

Bruno Guimaraes has Barcelona cheaper transfer price contract clause in new deal – Spanish media claims

Bruno Guimaraes is making headlines in Spain.

An ‘interesting report on the Newcastle United midfielder.

An ‘exclusive’ from Spanish media outlet ‘SPORT’ in relation to the recent contract extension Bruno Guimaraes signed.

That new contract extending his deal to 30 June 2028.

There has been much talk of a supposed contract clause contained in this new deal, that gives a selling price if a club came in for him and Bruno Guimaraes wanted to leave. However, nothing confirmed on this by player or club, so just press speculation.

A bit of a non-story anyway even if it does exist, as this is simply the norm for the vast majority of top players if signing contracts for clubs in other major European leagues. One journalist came up with a claimed selling price figure of £100m and this has simply been lazily repeated by so many others, however, some of the more reliable NUFC journalists have said that their understanding is that the selling price clause is actually far higher than £100m.

Anyway, this morning, one (not very reliable) Spanish media outlet has came up with an interesting twist on the Bruno Guimaraes selling price clause angle…

Bruno Guimaraes secret Barcelona clause report / claim from SPORT – 14 October 2023:

‘Earlier this month, the midfielder extended his contract until June 30, 2028 , a move that places all the power in the current club in the face of a hypothetical negotiation to leave him.

However, as SPORT learned, Guimaraes’ renewal with Newcastle includes a secret clause in Barça code . If the Barça team went after the pivot, the transfer price would be somewhat lower than if it were another club that bid for his services. In other words, there is a price for Barça and a price for the other teams.

The figure stipulated so that Barça could take the player revolves around 65-70 million euros , an amount that today remains very difficult to achieve for the Catalan club, whose treasury is not there to launch rockets. Although the operation seems more than complicated today , it can never be completely ruled out, since hypothetical important sales next summer would improve Barça’s purchasing power.

Despite being aware that the Catalan club is not present today for poker games of this caliber , Guimaraes does not lose the hope of one day wearing Barça. In the past he has already given several nods to Barça and in the private sphere he does not hide that he would love to join Barcelona and the culé entity . It remains to be seen if their paths can cross one day.

After you have stopped laughing, a few things to consider.

This Spanish media report claims they have ‘learned’ about this alleged Bruno Guimaraes Barcelona clause but neglects to tell us exactly they found this out. Maybe from a bloke down the (Tapas) bar / pub???

They also state this ‘secret’ Barcelona buying price for Bruno Guimaraes as ’65-70 million euros’, so if they have got this exclusive knowledge, why don’t they know the exact selling price for Barcelona?

Of course, the biggest laugh is why on earth would Newcastle United have agreed that any team, Barcelona or whoever could come in and take our best player for only £56m / £60m, which is the equivalent current exchange rate amount of 65-70 million euros.

Newcastle United, including add-ons, paid £41.65m for Bruno Guimaraes and since then has turned into a top rated midfielder in the Premier League AND is now a starting regular for Brazil.

So they are going to agree a clause where say in January, Barcelona could come and buy Bruno Guimaraes for £56m??? Hardly any more than they paid Lyon for him in January 2022, why would they agree to that for a player who is now worth £100m+?

We get so used to embarrassing media in the UK but they are just as capable of it in other countries, as seen here. However, in the nature of the media these days, even by the time it has taken for me to type this, the Bruno Guimaraes Barcelona ‘exclusive’ will have been repeated and reported as fact by countless other media, including unscrupulous ones in the UK.

There was no contract pressure on Newcastle United at all, still almost three years remaining until 30 June 2026. So why on earth would NUFC even consider allowing a £56m selling clause?

Obviously, it is even better to now have Bruno Guimaraes contracted until end of June 2028 and no doubt Bruno himself is canny happy with his substantial payrise, with now two Geordie bairns to support!

What of course outsiders really really hate about all of this is…

Bruno Guimaraes absolutely LOVES playing for Newcastle United and living here, the same with his family, wife and parents, who never stop saying how much they love it and have never experienced anything so good before, especially the love shown to them by the fans.