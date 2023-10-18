News

Bruno Guimaraes experiences nightmare night in Montevideo

Bruno Guimaraes started his fourth match in a row for Brazil.

The Newcastle United star and his international teammates taking on Uruguay in Montevideo in their fourth World Cup Group qualifier.

Bruno Guimaraes is asked to play a far more defensive role in midfield for his country, as compared to for his club.

The NUFC midfielder could only look on as those in front of him, such as Neymar, Jesus, Vinicius Junio, Rodrygo and Richarlison, put in woeful performances.

As for Casemiro alongside Bruno Guimaraes, the Man Utd player was really poor and indeed lucky to stay on the pitch as he became increasingly frustrated and putting in reckless challenges, though somehow escaping with only one yellow card.

Darwin Nunez was the star for Uruguay, scoring in the 42nd minute and then creating the second for de la Cruz and a deserved 2-0 victory.

A really poor match saw neither keeper make a single save!

Brazil without any efforts on target and Uruguay with only the two, neither of which Ederson managed to save.

To put the defeat into perspective, this is the first World Cup Group qualifier that Brazil have lost in eight years.

To make matters worse, Neymar was stretchered off in obvious agony just before half-time, having landed awkwardly.

Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior were both subbed off late on in the 84th minute with the game lost and now the NUFC star on his way back to Tyneside for Saturday’s home game against Palace that kicks off a very busy club schedule.#

One thing for sure though with Brazil, they will have to play far better next month, as after playing Colombia away, Bruno Guimaraes and his international teammates are home to World Champions Argentina, who have a perfect record of four wins out of four, already five points ahead of Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifying group.

Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:

Thursday 12 October

Israel v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier ***Now postponed to 15 November, venue TBC

Brazil 1 Venezuela 1

Bruno Guimaraes starting his third game in a row for Brazil and after dominating the game, all looked to be going to plan, Gabriel heading them into the lead on 50 minutes from a Neymar corner. However, after the Newcastle midfielder was subbed off with 11 minutes to go, Bello scoring a brilliant overhead kick to gain Venezuela a shock point in this World Cup group qualifier.

Argentina 1 Paraguay 0

Miguel Almiron lined up as usual for Paraguay in this toughest of World Cup group qualifiers but Lionel Messi on the bench for the opposition.

The Newcastle star and his international teammates showing great workrate and defensive discipline to restrict Argentina to only four efforts on target all night. Unfortunately, the first of those was an excellent Otamendi volley from a corner that gave the home side the winning goal after only three minutes. Paraguay not having the quality at the other end to really bother the World champions, only one shot on target all night. Miguel Almiron eventually subbed on 86 minutes after having given everything for his team, as usual.

England U21s 9 Serbia U21s 1

Serbia going a goal up but England equalising on 38 minutes, then going on to lead 3-1, which was the scoreline when Tino Livramento was introduced from the bench in this Under-21 European Championship qualifier on 52 minutes. England then going on the rampage and scoring six more, as the NUFC star and his international teammates tore Serbia apart.

Romania U20s 2 England U20s 0

Lewis Hall starting for England in this Euro Elite League match.

The visitors dominating the game but failing to take countless chances, paying the price when losing to a couple of suck punches. Romania Under 20s running out 2-0 winners.

Friday 13 October

England 1 Australia 0

Kieran Trippier came on in the 62nd minute and helped England see out this win, Watkins having scored what proved the winner only five minutes earlier.

The crowd only waking up to boo Jordan Henderson as Trippier replaced him though to me quite clearly it was booing of Southgate for continuing to pick Henderson, as he is now playing at a very low level in Saudi Arabia and will be 34 when the Euros kick off in Germany next summer.

Yet another terrible watch as Southgate stumbled to a win over low level opposition, England very lucky as Australia had great chances, hit the post, had an effort cleared off the line and had more shots, more corners and more efforts on target.

Portugal 3 Slovakia 2

Martin Dubravka and his teammates put in a great effort and were unlucky to lose this Euros Group Qualifier.

The deciding strike was a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, his second goal of the night.

However, Slovakia and Martin Dubraka still very much in charge of their own destiny with three games left to play. A win away at Luxembourg on Monday would all but guarantee them automatically qualifying for the Euros in Germany next summer, along with Portugal.

Sunday 15 October

Switzerland 3 Belarus 3

Fabian Schar playing the full game in a night of drama in this Euros Group Qualifier.

Switzerland 1-0 up and dominating, then out of the blue a Belarus equaliser. The visitors then scoring two more to go 3-1 up.

Only for then two goals in the last minute to somehow rescue what could prove a precious point for Switzerland.

Monday 16 October

Luxembourg 0 Slovakia 1

Yet another clean sheet for Martin Dubravka, his ninth in the last 13 internationals

However, the latest clean sheet absolutely massive in this Euros Group Qualifier against the only team that can prevent them making the finals in Germany next summer alongside Portugal.

Slovakia now five points clear of Luxembourg with only two games left to play.

Tuesday 17 October

Uruguay 2 Brazil 0

A nightmare night for Bruno Guimaraes and his teammates in this latest World Cup qualifier.

The Newcastle star didn’t play too badly himself but those around him, especially in attacking positions, were really poor. Brazil losing their first World Cup Group qualifier in eight years and not having a single effort on target. Darwin Nunez the star of the match, scoring the first and an assist for the second.