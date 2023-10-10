News

Bruno Guimaraes – Delaying the inevitable

Newcastle United fans held their breath with Bruno Guimaraes on Sunday.

The midfielder booked during a poor first half.

Then almost immediately, Bruno Guimaraes committing what looked another nailed on yellow card, judging by the booking that the referee had just handed out. Both times Bruno not putting in dangerous challenges, simply fouls to stop the opposition breaking.

The referee though deciding not to hand out a second yellow, instead giving just the free-kick. Newcastle fans relieved, West Ham fans not impressed.

This is often the case when offences happen in quick succession, compared to if they were a fair few minutes apart. A second booking not given because following so quickly on from the first.

Newcastle United fans felt exactly the same frustration in August, Alexander-Arnold should clearly have been given a yellow card when fouling Anthony Gordon BUT the referee not doing so, as he had just booked the Liverpool player seconds earlier for a separate offence.

So, Sunday’s referee Peter Bankes kept 11 v 11 on the pitch and prevented a one game ban for Bruno Guimaraes against Palace in the next Premier League match.

However, this is surely just delaying the inevitable for Bruno Guimaraes.

As his fifth Premier League booking and a one match ban looks all but sure to happen very soon…

So many of these bookings so far this season for both Bruno Guimaraes and his Newcastle United teammates have been daft and unnecessary.

This is how the 2023/24 Premier League leaderboard for Newcastle United players now looks when it comes to yellow cards, after Sunday:

5 Gordon

4 Bruno

2 Tonali

1 Joelinton, Barnes, Botman, Lascelles, Trippier, Schar, Targett, Wilson, Almiron, Longstaff

Anthony Gordon of course missing on Sunday against West Ham, as he had picked up his fifth yellow against Burnley.

So already 21 yellow cards in the opening eight Premier League matches and the breakdown is (in brackets how many bookings the opposition received) Villa 4 (4), Man City 4 (1), Liverpool 1 (2), Brighton 4 (4), Brentford 3 (5), Sheffield United 0 (4). Burnley 1 (3), West Ham 3 (3)

These were the final totals last season for the Newcastle United players…

The 2022/23 Premier League leaderboard for Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

12 Joelinton

6 Bruno Guimaraes

6 Fabian Schar

5 Kieran Trippier

5 Dan Burn

4 Jamaal Lascelles

4 Callum Wilson

3 Alexander Isak

3 Nick Pope

2 Sean Longstaff

2 Sven Botman

2 Miggy Almiron

1 Anthony Gordon (plus 6 for Everton last season before joining NUFC)

1 Allan Saint-Maximin

1 Ryan Fraser

1 Matt Targett

1 Joe Willock

Last season, a total of 59 yellow cards for NUFC players in the 38 Premier League matches, but already now twenty one in the opening eight games.

At this average, we would be looking at 100 yellow cards over 38 matches this season, not far off double last season’s total!

The new rules certainly appear to have helped increase the number of yellow cards, not just at Newcastle. As evidenced by the fact that whilst NUFC have picked up 21 yellow cards, in the same eight matches the opposition have totalled 26 now.

The way things look, further suspensions for Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United players are looking inevitable, just a case of how many (suspensions) and how soon?

For midfielders and defenders in particular, putting in tackles / challenges is key to their game. Not an awful lot Eddie Howe can do about that. Though no doubt he will be impressing on his players not to give any daft needless bookings away.

Anthony Gordon has arguably been Newcastle’s best player this season but to have had a suspension already is crazy.

Bruno Guimaraes following a very similar path…

According to the Premier League rules, any player picking up five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one match ban in the same competition.

Then looking beyond this, players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition.

Joelinton picked up these bans last season, missing three Premier League matches due to his 12 cards.

Indeed, at one stage it looked like the Brazilian was on his way to another three game suspension, which is triggered by 15 yellow cards in a Premier League season.

Unless match officials relax a bit with these new rules, all kinds of records could be broken at Newcastle and elsewhere.