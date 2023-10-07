Videos

Bruno Guimaraes and his dad Dick Guimaraes after signing of new contract – What a conversation!

Bruno Guimaraes has signed a new five year deal.

The club announcing (see below) on Saturday the news, coinciding with the two year anniversary of NUFC getting rid of Mike Ashley.

Bruno Guimaraes now contracted to NUFC until 30 June 2028.

To coincide with the signing of the new deal, Newcastle United publishing an interview of Bruno Guimaraes and his dad Dick Guimaraes talking about how happy they both are!

Dick Guimaraes:

“How cool, Bruno.

“We are here. Who would have thought that we would be here?

“Living the dream.

“The city is very nice.

“The people being so welcoming”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“You’re famous!

“Having your photo taken with everyone!

“We always say, this is the place where I have felt most loved by the fans.

“I’m very happy.

“Every game, home or away , I fall more and more in love with the fans, the team, the history, with the whole city.

“The fans gave me a great welcome.

“I’m happy to be signing for another five years.

“It’s a wonderful moment in my life.

“Since I came here, my personal life and my professional life have only gone in the same direction, upwards.

“I hope I can give even more joy to the fans.”

Dick Guimaraes:

“Do you remember when we first arrived?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“Cold, cold weather!

“I had some doubts in my head but I was certain we had made a great choice.

“We didn’t know how good it would be!

“I think that today all our family feel like Geordies!

“And the match dad, the match with PSG?”

Dick Guimaraes:

“It was a spectacular game.

“We felt a lot watching the match.

“The emotion was huge.

“The crowd was right with you, shouting your name.

“How do you feel?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“The atmosphere was wonderful dad.

“I think every player dreams of playing with an atmosphere like that.

“One of the best I have ever experienced in my life.

“It was spectacular.

“It was just the beginning, so much more to come.”

Dick Guimaraes:

“How is little Pietro doing?

“Another Newcastle fan in the making?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“He is another Newcastle fan, another Geordie baby!

“Now thank God, I have signed this contract for five more years.

“I can already think about Matteo’s first steps at a Newcastle school, with Pietro following.

“I think it is going to be really cool.

“We never imagined being where we are today”

Dick Guimaraes:

“I’m very excited we’re able to be together, to see Matteo grow up, and Pietro’s arrival.

“Especially here in Newcastle, a city we didn’t know, that we’d only seen on TV.

“But it’s been really cool, right?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“Yes, the expectations are the best possible.

“Maybe, who knows, Matteo could be a Newcastle player in the future.

“Matteo, Pietro, we’ll see.

“But it’s wonderful, without a doubt.

“Thank you dad, love you. We are in this together.”

Dick Guimaraes:

“Thanks, I love you Bruno.”

What an interview / conversation, not a dry eye in the house!

Newcastle United official announcement – 7 October 2023:

Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimarães has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

The fan favourite, born in Rio de Janeiro, has committed his future to the club until 2028, having arrived at St. James’ Park from Lyon in January 2022.

In doing so, he traded the Champions League for a relegation battle in the Premier League – but after helping the Magpies climb away from the bottom three in his first season, he was a driving force as Eddie Howe’s side finished fourth last term to qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

Wednesday night’s historic 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain was Bruno’s 67th appearance in all competitions for Newcastle United. He has scored 11 goals, having opened his account for the club with an outrageous backheeled volley on his full debut in a victory at Southampton on his full debut.

Bruno said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.

“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.

“I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening. We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I’m proud of everyone; the team, the staff, the owners and the fans.

“The city believes again and it’s unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It’s amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years.”

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’m delighted to get Bruno signed and committed to the long-term future of the football club. He’s such an important player and he’s done so well since he joined the club. He’s been a huge success since he’s been here so I just hope that he can continue in that vein and carry on his success with us.

“I think he epitomises the recent success we’ve had. He’s put in so many good displays, he’s very consistent and he’s got a great personality off the pitch as well.

“He cares very deeply about Newcastle United and the success of the club and he’s got a great relationship with our supporters.

“He’s been a key signing for us – definitely the type of signing that we want to make.”