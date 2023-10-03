Opinion

Bournemouth would lose serious money – No wonder not offering Newcastle United fans this

Bournemouth have made an announcement (see below) ahead of the visit of Newcastle United.

The south coast clash is in 39 days time on Saturday 11 November and today (Tuesday 3 October) Bournemouth are putting tickets on sale for the match (who knows when NUFC will finally get around to selling the away tickets for this game, nothing showing yet for either Wolves or Dortmund who Newcastle play away before Bournemouth…).

Anyway, I had to smile at one part of this official Bournemouth ticket announcement.

They have a special package where for £89 Bournemouth fans will get their match ticket AND ‘…receive one-and-a-half hours all-inclusive food, beer, wine & spirits, starting at 3.30pm and concluding at 5pm, ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.’

Well, I think I know a fair few Newcastle United fans who could do a fair bit damage during those 90 minutes of all inclusive food and drink. Bournemouth could be losing serious money if offering NUFC supporters this deal!

Which of course they are not… ‘Please note, visiting fans are not permitted to secure Kings Plaza hospitality and seating. Visiting supporters will be denied entry on matchday.’

Hmmm. That looks an excellent deal to me and with Newcastle United away tickets so difficult to come by, I think fair to say that ‘one or two’ NUFC fans may well end up undercover and taking on this 90 minute challenge on 11 November…

Bournemouth official announcement for the 11 November Newcastle United match – 2 October 2023:

‘Ticket information for our home fixture against Newcastle has been announced.

The Cherries welcome Eddie Howe’s side for a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday 11th November, with tickets set to go on sale from Tuesday 3rd October at 10am…

New Package Details – Kings Plaza

Following a successful launch of two new marquees and valuable supporter feedback received at matches last week, the Kings Plaza hospitality experience will be updated beginning with the fixture against Newcastle. Select Ted MacDougall South Stand seats will be offered online at a new rate of £89.

Supporters will now receive one-and-a-half hours all-inclusive food, beer, wine & spirits, starting at 3.30pm and concluding at 5pm, ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off. Please note, visiting fans are not permitted to secure Kings Plaza hospitality and seating. Visiting supporters will be denied entry on matchday.’

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports