Borussia Dortmund star very honest after fortunate win – We had some luck

Reflecting on Wednesday night at St James’ Park, Gregor Kobel admitted that Borussia Dortmund had carried the luck.

The visiting keeper made some excellent saves from the likes of Gordon and Wilson.

However, Gregor Kobel also grateful and confessing he and his teammates had been lucky, when the same two Newcastle players hit the woodwork, with the keeper stranded.

Gregor Kobel reflecting on Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1:

“I always try to help my team and be there when they need me.

“Towards the end, we had some luck when Newcastle United hit the bar twice.

“Newcastle press extremely aggressively.

“It was very intense.

“We were in a bad situation after the first two games with only one point and knew it was a must-win game.

“We showed a lot of effort and a lot of heart.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports

