Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director, Head Coach and players all have their say on facing Newcastle United

St James’ Park awaits for Borussia Dortmund.

Wednesday night’s match is massive, with top of Group F Newcastle United facing the Bundesliga side, who are currently bottom of the group.

Borussia Dortmund Head coach Edin Terzic was assistant to Slaven Bilic, when he was in charge at West Ham 2015-2017. Ahead of the trip to Tyneside, Terzic saying about Newcastle United: ‘They have made very smart transfers, I still know and appreciate [Eddie Howe] from my time in England. An excellent coach.’

An official release (see below) from Borussia Dortmund also carrying quotes from the club’s Sporting Director and various players, about this huge game for both clubs.

Borussia Dortmund winger / attacking midfielder Julian Brandt declaring: ‘Even though they produced a very good performance against PSG, we must go there full of confidence. The group is so wild that anything can happen. We absolutely need a victory.’

I think this match has the makings of potentially being an even better atmosphere than the PSG one and a win over Borussia Dortmund would put NUFC on the very brink of qualifying for the knockout stages.

I cannot wait!

Official Borussia Dortmund media release ahead of facing Newcastle United – 22 October 2023:

‘UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Brandt: “The group is so wild that anything can happen!”

Recovery was on the agenda on Saturday.

On Sunday, the preparations for the defining Champions League match away to Newcastle United will begin.

The team will fly to England on Tuesday.

Kick-off on Wednesday is at 21:00 German time.

“It will be an intensive challenge that we’re extremely looking forward to,” [Borussia Dortmund Head coach] Edin Terzic said ahead of the clash with the current Group F leaders. If the new Newcastle United had not already made a name for themselves by finishing fourth in the world’s strongest league last season, the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain was certainly a statement.

“They have made very smart transfers,” said Terzic, who has studied the opposition extensively and whose coach Eddie Howe “I still know and appreciate from my time in England. An excellent coach.”

[Borussia Dortmund winger / attacking midfielder] Julian Brandt bypassed the official channels to get the lowdown on Newcastle United. He asked Pascal Groß, “who has often played against Newcastle in the Premier League”, for information while on the USA Tour with the German national team. The briefing read: “A very good atmosphere awaits us there. It’s different from [Man] City or Chelsea.”

The situation is pretty clear. “We have to get some points in the two head-to-head matches to preserve our chance of progressing,” explained sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who promised: “We’ll fly there with a lot of desire.”

“We’re ready and believe that we can do it,” reiterated [Borussia Dortmund midfielder] Felix Nmecha.

With Brandt adding: “Even though they produced a very good performance against PSG, we must go there full of confidence. The group is so wild that anything can happen. We absolutely need a victory.”

[Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper] Gregor Kobel echoed that sentiment: “We must come away with something! We have only one point from two matches.” To that end, the keeper demanded: “We must embrace the fight from the beginning. It will be a tough battle against a very physical team that always goes full-throttle.”