Borussia Dortmund official update on ticket sales for Newcastle United match

Borussia Dortmund have updated on ticket sales for the upcoming Newcastle United match.

The Bundesliga club travelling to Tyneside in just under two weeks time.

Borussia Dortmund putting the tickets for the St James’ Park match on sale at the end of September.

Borussia Dortmund official announcement – 26 September 2023:

‘The advance sale of tickets for the Champions League away game against Newcastle United (We., 25/10 at 21:00 CET) begins at 12:00 CET on Thursday 28/09.

Club members can purchase up to two tickets via the BVB Ticket Shop.

All buyers shall receive paper tickets sent by registered mail.’

Now Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that all tickets have been sold for their Newcastle United trip.

No details given on exactly how many tickets they got, but as a guide – Article 38 of the Champions League regulations state that “home clubs must make at least 5% of the total approved UEFA capacity of their stadium available exclusively to visiting supporters.”

In years gone by, Champions League matches would see stadium capacity normally cut by at least a couple of thousand to accommodate advertising (UEFA take over each stadium’s advertising offering for every Champions League game) but the PSG 4-1 match saw a declared attendance of 52,009, only a couple of hundred under the usual capacity for Premier League matches.

So Borussia Dortmund fans should be guaranteed at least around 2,500 (5% of 50,000) tickets for St James’ Park, although I assume they have been given the usual Premier League away allocation for SJP of 3,000-3,200.

The official Borussia Dortmund site isn’t showing tickets on sale yet for the home game against Newcastle United on Tuesday 7 November, they only go as far as their home match against Hoffenheim on Wednesday 1 November.

However, this Thursday morning, 3,900 tickets went on sale to Newcastle United fans for the trip to Borussia Dortmund. There are claims that NUFC are trying to get a larger allocation.

As Newcastle were hammering PSG last midweek, Borussia Dortmund played out a slightly less exciting 0-0 with AC Milan. A crowd of 81,365 were in attendance, with 3,900 just about 5% of that capacity. Clearly, Borussia Dortmund will have no trouble selling out all the tickets for the Newcastle match to their own fans, so maybe a little unlikely NUFC supporters will get any bonus tickets on top of the original 3,900 allocation.

Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United 4 Paris Saint-Germain 1 – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm