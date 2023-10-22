News

Borussia Dortmund official site publishes 5 reasons why they’ll beat Newcastle United – Interesting

Borussia Dortmund are full of confidence.

So much so, their official site has listed five reasons (see below) why they are going to come and win on Wednesday night at St James’ Park.

To be fair, they have got every reason to feel good about themselves at this moment in time.

Borussia Dortmund in great form.

However, they aren’t the only ones…

The past eight matches (all competitions) giving the following stats:

Borussia Dortmund:

Played 8 Won 5 Drawn 2 Lost 1 Goals For 15 Goals Against 9

Newcastle United:

Played 8 Won 6 Drawn 2 Lost 0 Goals For 22 Goals Against 3

What is clear, is that this is two teams in very good form, so will these five reasons Borussia Dortmund give, be enough to defeat Eddie Howe’s team…?

The official Borussia Dortmund site – 21 October 2023:

5 reasons Borussia Dortmund will beat Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund need the points against Newcastle United in UEFA Champions League Group F. bundesliga.com outlines why they’ll succeed…bundesliga.com outlines five reasons BVB can succeed.

1) The Füllkrug factor

Fresh from bringing up his international goals tally with Germany to nine in 11 internationals, Niclas Füllkrug is ready to face Newcastle as a man now up to speed in the black and yellow of Dortmund. Having taken little time to assess his new surroundings since a transfer deadline day move from Werder Bremen, the striker has netted in the wins against Hoffenheim and Union Berlin, even putting in a star performance in the latter contest.

Despite not managing to get off the mark in the Champions League against AC Milan last time out, Dortmund’s new No.14 took plenty of belief from the scoreless draw at the Signal Iduna Park on Matchday 2. “We played some very nice football [and] that can give us self-belief,” last season’s Bundesliga joint-top scorer said. “You can’t write anyone off [in the group] for a long while yet.”

2) Getting better all the time

Showing just one loss in 11 games all season – away to Paris Saint-Germain on opening night in Group F – BVB battled their way to several impressive results this term before finally beginning to hit their stride in a stylish, footballing sense.

Undefeated on the domestic front, Edin Terzić’s men have shown plenty of character to bounce back from last season’s heartbreaking Bundesliga finale. Then, Die Schwarzgelben missed out on the top-flight title to rivals Bayern Munich, but the spectre of that significant setback finally looks to be disappearing into the rear-view mirror for Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen & Co. as they battle it out among this year’s title contenders.

Some of that familiar slick, flowing play was on show in the 4-2 victory against fellow Champions League challengers Union Berlin recently, Dortmund’s fourth Bundesliga win in a row and 15th unbeaten game in the top flight – both those runs have now been extended with the 1-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday. “From a footballing perspective it was really impressive,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. “It was another step forward. In terms of our play, we have developed bit by bit over recent weeks.”

3) Reus in the form of his life

Many may have been contemplating BVB’s attacking midfield talisman to take a secondary role this term, given that he turned 34 last May and handed the captain’s armband over to Emre Can at the beginning of the campaign. That could not be further from reality, with the ex-Borussia Mönchengladbach schemer – currently in his 12th season at the Signal Iduna Park – posting some seriously impressive numbers as he plays a central part in Dortmund’s start to the campaign.

His three goals and one assist in six Bundesliga outings are part of Reus’s nine games in all competitions for the Black and Yellows so far in 2023/24 and he will be hungry to help his side find a way through Newcastle as Dortmund look to post their first victory in Champions League Group F. “We know that we have to work hard; the [flowing football] will follow in time,” Reus – who recently netted his 117th career Bundesliga goal – said.

The man who has been a central part of Dortmund’s attacking make-up of late will next look to put in one more influential performance in order to help his side get up and running inside the cauldron of Newcastle’s St. James’ Park on Matchday 3.

4) Big Champions League experience

The 1997 European champions are playing in the tournament’s group stage of the 18th time in all this season and for the eighth campaign in a row. The Bundesliga side have advanced to the knockouts in eight of their previous 10 attempts in European club football’s elite competition, while their record against English sides last term was admirable. A scoreless draw against the all-conquering Manchester City preceded a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the round of 16 first leg in 2022/23, proving that Dortmund are more than capable of troubling top-class English opponents.

5) Inside information

As many as six current Dortmund players have played in England and know what it takes to win there. Can was at Liverpool between 2014 and 2018 while striker Sébastien Haller scored 14 goals in 54 games for West Ham United. His record in the Champions League is also a blistering 11 goals in 10 appearances. England U21 international Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – who recently signed a contract extension at Dortmund – was on the books at Manchester City from 2018 to 2020 and was a youth at Reading before that.

Felix Nmecha, meanwhile, was also at City and as well as Marcel Sabitzer enjoying a loan stint at Manchester United last term, Malen was once an Arsenal player in his teenage years. Coach Terzić was even assistant to Slaven Bilić at West Ham for two seasons and understands the English game. That collective experience playing on English soil could prove crucial on a night when BVB will look to silence the home crowd and come away from Newcastle with a big victory.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports