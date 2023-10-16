News

Borussia Dortmund official announcement – Ticket sale details for Bayern Munich and Newcastle United matches

It is Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United in 22 days time.

That Champions League clash seeing tough matches for both clubs three days before hand.

Newcastle United at home to Arsenal, whilst Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund have now announced ticket sale details for these Bayern Munich and Newcastle United matches.

Borussia Dortmund official announcement – 16 October 2023:

‘First a top clash in the Bundesliga, then a big battle in the Champions League: the advance sale of tickets for the home games against FC Bayern and Newcastle United, which will take place at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK at the start of November, will begin this week.

The advance sale for the Bundesliga home game against Bayern Munich (Sa. 04/11 at 18:30 CET) will start at 12:00 CET on Tuesday 17/10.

There will be a top match surcharge to the tune of 20%. Standing tickets are exempt from this.

The Champions League home game against Newcastle United will take place three days later (Tu. 07/11 at 18:45 CET). The advance sale for the match against the English club starts at 12:00 CET on Thursday 19/10.

Club members can purchase up to two tickets for both games via the BVB Ticket Shop.’

Newcastle United – Champions League Group results and fixtures to come:

Matchday 1: 19 September 2023

AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0

PSG 2 Borussia Dortmund 0

Matchday 2: 4 October 2023

Newcastle United 4 Paris Saint-Germain 1

Borussia Dortmund 0 AC Milan 0

This is how Group F looks after the opening two rounds of matches:

Newcastle United – Champions League Group F matches still to come:

Matchday 3: 25 October 2023

Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund

PSG v AC Milan

Matchday 4: 7 November 2023

Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United

AC Milan v PSG

Matchday 5: 28 November 2023

Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 6: 13 December 2023

Newcastle United v AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund v PSG