Borussia Dortmund Manager and Sporting Director explain how they pulled off Newcastle United win

Borussia Dortmund Manager Edin Terzic celebrated at the final whistle.

The Bundesliga club had to win at St James’ Park or else realistically any hopes of progressing from Group F had gone.

Edin Terzic watched his side cling on to their one goal lead, the German side without a single effort on target in the second half and seeing their keeper Kobel make a brilliant save from Wilson and then the woodwork twice saving him / them late on.

After the match, Edin Terzic and Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl were amongst the Borussia Dortmund contingent who were more than happy to talk about how they’d pulled off this victory.

Borussia Dortmund Manager Edin Terzic:

“We played a fantastic first half.

“We had to fight a lot in the second and needed some luck and a good goalkeeper.

“We deserved the victory based on that first half.

“That was our best performance so far, against a team that press very high and play very intense football.

“We managed to do the things we had set out to do very well.”

Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl:

“The victory is really good for us.

“We wanted to be bold and not let the crowd affect us.

“The team have taken a really good step in the right direction.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t reward ourselves with a second or third goal, then it would have been much calmer in the second half, but even then, the team consistently caused them issues.”

The Borussia Dortmund players:

Nico Schlotterbeck:

“We all know that we can be a little better on the ball but I love these man against man duels.

“We did that really well together in the back line.

“It was an awesome game.

“It was end to end.

“Our fans also created a great atmosphere for 90 minutes.

“Then, when you are going in with a lead at half-time, you will always take a little step back.

“Over the 90 minutes, a draw would probably have been a fair result, but we will happily take the win, and we are back in a good position in the group.”

Salih Ozcan:

“I’m here when I’m needed.

“We threw ourselves in front of every ball and with a little bit of luck in the end, we won the game.

“Newcastle penned us right back in the end and made it hard for us to get out.”

Felix Nmecha:

“We fought really well.

“In the end, it was tight.

“I’m just happy that I have slotted home the really good assist from Schlotti.

“These are the games you want to play in as a footballer.”

Gregor Kobel:

“We knew what was coming and that it would be intense.

“We did a great job and stood up to them well.

“Our goal is to qualify for the round of sixteen and to do that, we have to win a few more games.

“There are four teams, all of which have top quality.

“We can all beat each other.

“It will remain exciting until the end.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports