Borussia Dortmund hit with £50 fine – Jobsworth in action

Borussia Dortmund have been landed with a £50 fine.

No, not for having the audacity of coming to Tyneside and spoiling our fun on Wednesday night.

Instead, some jobsworth from North Tyneside council saw fit to put a £50 parking ticket on the Borussia Dortmund team bus, as it was parked across a number of parking bays down at Tynemouth, opposite Long Sands beach Tynemouth (shown above parked outside St James’ Park obviously, not down the coast).

BBC news report – 26 October 2023:

‘Borussia Dortmund team bus gets parking fine in Tynemouth

It added it could have a “word with Eddie and the lads” to see if they can “collect the fine for us… after they get their revenge” on 7 November.

Civil enforcement officers are obliged to issue a ticket when a vehicle is parked in contravention to restrictions in place, but the fine would be reduced to £25 if it was paid within 14 days.

“We hope the ticket and the grey North East weather didn’t dampen their trip to our stunning coastline,” the council said.

Newcastle United, who are playing in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, will travel to the German Bundesliga club next month.

Eddie Howe’s side played their first Group F game against AC Milan in Italy, drawing 0-0, then thrashed Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St James’ Park.’