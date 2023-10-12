News

Borussia Dortmund away tickets going on sale – Newcastle United official announcement

Today sees Borussia Dortmund away tickets go on sale for the match in Germany next month.

An official Newcastle United announcement on Thursday morning says that from 10 am today (12 October), season ticket holders with 80+ points will be able to get Borussia Dortmund away tickets.

The game is a 5.45pm (UK time) kick-off on Tuesday 7 November, so just 13 days until the Dortmund home match (25 October) and 26 days until the away match against the Bundesliga side (7 November).

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 October 2023:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s UEFA Champions League group stage match at Borussia Dortmund will go on sale on Thursday, 12th October.

The Magpies take on the Bundesliga side at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, 7th November (6:45pm CET) and sales will open to season ticket holders with 80 and above away points at 10:00 BST.

To assist with a quick turnaround and travel arrangements for this fixture, the loyalty points requirement will be reduced twice daily from Thursday, 12th October at 10:00 and 16:00 BST, excluding weekends, subject to availability.

Following supporter consultation, and in alignment with other away fixtures, there will be a limited allocation open to season ticket holder ballot for those who do not meet the away points threshold. This ballot will go live after the final points drop and will be open for entry for 24 hours.

Supporters will be asked to input payment card details. If they are successful in the ballot, payment will be taken and the season ticket holder will be notified by email. Those that are unsuccessful in the ballot will not be contacted and will not be charged.

All tickets for this fixture will be in the form of paper. Please note all tickets are for the sole use of the supporter making the purchase (and whose information is being requested at the time of purchase) under their Newcastle United supporter number. Tickets are strictly non-transferable.

At random, a small number of fans will be notified in advance of the game and asked to collect their ticket, with ID, from a location as convenient as possible (this will be confirmed in due course).

Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to attend unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Prices

The allocation is both seating and standing with standing priced at £16.50 and seats at £32, £37, £47.50 (no concessions available).

Ambulant disabled supporters please apply as above, if you require a personal assistant this will be at the price of the ticket selected.

Accessing the stadium

To minimise queuing, supporters should have their ticket ready as they approach the turnstile and insert the barcode into the reader.

Passport validity

Please check the FCO website for passport validity requirements for travelling to Germany.

ONLINE BALLOT PROCESS

Group applications

Each member has a unique supporter number and can therefore only register once for the ballot. If you are included in a group application, you cannot also make an individual application at the same time.

The maximum number of supporters who may be included within a group ballot application together is six.

If you wish to be included in the ballot so that, if successful, you would be seated together in a group with friends and/or family members, then you must register all of the proposed members of that group in one application only.

To apply for friends and family members, they must be season ticket holders and be linked to your account via the ‘My Friends & Family’ option within your online ticketing account. Please ensure that, before submitting a group application as lead applicant, you have (i) completed and checked this in your account settings and (ii) obtained the prior consent of those friends and/or family members on whose behalf you are applying.

Please note: travel groups are not in operation for the ballot allocation.

It is imperative that you check and select the correct age band for each ballot applicant, since failure to do so may result in an unsuccessful application.

Each applicant (and, in the case of a group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will need to enter credit/debit card details when submitting a ballot application. No payment will be processed at the point of registering in the ballot.

If you are successful, the automated balloting system will automatically allocate you (and in the case of a group application, each of the members of that group) a seat which could be in any of the available seats.

THE BALLOT

Once the deadline date has passed for ballot registrations, the ballot will be drawn randomly.

IF YOU ARE SUCCESSFUL

The season ticket applicants who are successful in the ballot will automatically have their credit/debit card payment charged for the total cost of ticket(s) allotted (including applicable booking fees and delivery fees). Each successful applicant (and, in the case of a successful group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will receive a confirmation email.

IF YOU ARE UNSUCCESSFUL

If your payment is not successful the Box Office will contact you. You will then have 24 hours to complete payment following initial contact. If payment is not received by this time, the tickets will be re-balloted and allocated to another eligible supporter.

If you do not receive an email then the number of ballot applications received has exceeded available ticket capacity and you have not been successful. Supporters can check whether or not they are successful in the ballot via the ‘My Account’ option within their online ticketing account.