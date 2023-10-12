News

Black armbands and observe a moment’s silence – Newcastle v Crystal Palace at St James’ Park

It is Newcastle v Crystal Palace next up at St James’ Park.

In nine days time (Saturday 21 October), the next round of Premier League games kicking off.

This Newcastle v Crystal Palace game will include the following now, as the Premier League released an official statement (see below) on Thursday afternoon: ‘As a mark of respect for all those affected, Premier League players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment’s silence at the fixtures taking place from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October.’

Premier League official statement – 12 October 2023:

‘The Premier League is shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, and strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians.

We hope for peace, and our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families and the communities impacted.

As a mark of respect for all those affected, Premier League players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment’s silence at the fixtures taking place from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October.

The League will also make a donation to the British Red Cross to support the aid efforts helping those in urgent need.’

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports