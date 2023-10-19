News

BBC Sport pundit with Newcastle United won’t get robbed again message

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Crystal Palace.

A ninth Premier League match of the season for Newcastle United on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

The BBC Sport man delivering a won’t get robbed again verdict…

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“These two teams met three times last season and didn’t score once between them.

“Although VAR did rob Newcastle of a perfectly good goal in the league game at St James’ Park.

“Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson would probably be happy with another stalemate this time too.

“But Newcastle have been playing well and I think they will find a way to win.

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Crystal Palace 0”

Yes, the BBC Sport man believing that Eddie Howe’s side are going to return after the international break and pick up another win, which would extend the unbeaten run to eight matches (all competitions) with what would be six wins and two draws since early September.

As he says, Roy Hodgson would no doubt be very happy with Palace getting yet another draw, no doubt without any goals yet again…

The BBC Sport man pointing out that shameful incident last season at St James’ Park, when between them the referee and VAR disallowed a perfectly good goal, when Tyrick Mitchell put into his own net. Yet disallowed it for a supposed foul by Joe Willock, who very clearly had been pushed into Mitchell by a Palace player.

It could only be one of two decisions, either the goal had to stand or a penalty to Newcastle United. The match officials instead coming up with that ludicrous third option for a decision.

This feels very much like one of those matches where Newcastle United will have to be patient against a very defensive negative Palace side.

The visitors have only conceded seven goals in eight PL matches, Man City and Arsenal the only two to let in fewer goals (six each). Whilst at the other end, only three clubs (who are all in the bottom four) have scored less than Palace’s seven PL goals total.

You have to have some sympathy for Palace’s negativity, as they are set to be missing the two players who were by far their most productive players, with 14 and 13 direct goal contributions in the 2022/23 season respectively were Eberechi Eze (10 goals and 4 assists) and Michael Olise (2 goals and 11 assists). The next highest total was seven direct goal contributions last season, of those players still at Palace.

You have to be confident that if Newcastle United can find a couple of goals of their own, they can add another Premier League win.

An early goal for Eddie Howe’s side (who have scored 13 more PL goals than Palace but conceded only two more) would be ideal to force Palace to come out of their defensive negative shell, allowing a better more open entertaining game, as well as more chances and goals for NUFC.

However, absolutely vital that no slackness allows Palace to get chances and score on the break, as almost happened in the last home Premier League game against Burnley.

So if Newcastle United are disciplined in their own half and nothing daft, as the BBC Sport man predicts, I am also confident that Newcastle can win by at least a couple of goals.