BBC Sport pundit absolutely bang on the money with this Newcastle United analysis

Chris Sutton speaking in the aftermath of Borussia Dortmund visiting St James’ Park and ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Wolves.

A fifth Premier League away match of the season for Newcastle United on Saturday at Molineux.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“This is not an easy one to call.

“Wolves have put together a four-game unbeaten run and Newcastle have got a few injuries to contend with, as well as Sandro Tonali’s ban for breaching betting rules.

“I like the job Gary O’Neil is doing at Molineux.

“But the Magpies are defending really well at the moment and that is going to hold the key here.

“I am going with Newcastle to withstand a bit of pressure and bounce back from their Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund by nicking the points.

“Prediction: Wolves 0 Newcastle 1”

The BBC Sport man spot on I think with his Newcastle United comments.

I see no reason at all why Eddie Howe and his players won’t bounce back from that tough and tight Champions League defeat in midweek. Newcastle didn’t play badly against high quality opposition and it was a game that could have ended up with any of the three results, United certainly didn’t deserve to lose on the balance of play and chances. Newcastle lost possession when they had got players forward and it looked like they were going to open Dortmund up, only for a brilliant challenge to dispossess Gordon and the visitors went up the other end and scored a quality goal.

Whilst a lot has understandably been made of Newcastle’s growing injury list, I think worthwhile pointing out that this was the team that tore Crystal Palace apart seven days ago. Totally dominant and these eleven players 4-0 up after 66 minutes and it could / should have been a few more than the four goals.

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson, Gordon

Of those eleven who demolished Palace, from what we are told, only Murphy won’t be available today.

With Almiron available to come in for Murphy, why shouldn’t we believe that the team that hammered Palace, can now come away today and get a win at Molineux. Nobody saying it will be easy but playing anything like last Saturday, NUFC can do it.

It would be even better if the injury list wasn’t so savage but Joe Willock now available again and likely to come on as a sub again today.

Also, whilst we have a very busy schedule at the moment. Worth pointing out that eight of the eleven who started against Palace, had all had a two week break without playing matches, with only Trippier, Bruno and Schar away on international duty.

So whilst it is playing Saturday – Wednesday – Saturday, I certainly don’t think it will be physical / fatigue to blame if Newcastle United don’t win today.

As I say above, play at close to the level of last Saturday and NUFC will add another Premier League victory, having picked up 13 points from their last possible 15.