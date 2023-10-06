News

BBC Sport pundit absolutely bang on the money with his Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking in the aftermath of PSG visiting St Hames’ Park and ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on West Ham.

A fourth Premier League away match of the season for Newcastle United on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“My old mate Charlie Adam came on the Monday Night Club a few weeks ago, saying he wondered whether Newcastle would get a point in their Champions League group.

“But they have done a bit better than that already.

“Wednesday’s win over Paris St-Germain was a hell of a result and Eddie Howe’s side are absolutely flying at the moment.

“West Ham were another team in European action on Thursday as they went to Freiburg so we will have to see how they contend with that, but this has the makings of a really good game.

“The Hammers have started the season well too and are above Newcastle in the table, and this feels like it will be close… but I am going with the team in the hottest form.

“Prediction: West ham 1 Newcastle 2”

The BBC Sport man spot on I think with his Newcastle United comments.

Certainly, if Newcastle play like they did against PSG, then very difficult to see NUFC not winning.

Whether they can reach those levels once again remains to be seen, although undoubtedly the extra day is a massive bonus for Eddie Howe. West Ham playing away in Germany last night in the Europa League, eventually winning 2-1 at Freiburg.

The BBC Sport pundit declaring Newcastle United are ‘absolutely flying’ and who am I to disagree?

Since 2 September, Newcastle United have played six matches, winning five of them and drawing the other, in the process scoring sixteen goals and conceding one.

In that same time period, West Ham have won four and lost two, scoring ten and conceding eight.

However, the two matches they have kept clean sheets in, saw the Hammers win 1-0 against League One Lincoln in the League Cup and last weekend beat Sheffield United 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium, the game after Newcastle had humiliated the Blades 8-0.

Digging down into that Hammers win over Sheffield United, the Blades actually had 48% possession and 16 shots compared to West Ham’s 20. So West Ham not able to dominate against a poor Sheffield United but having the quality to take a couple of their chances, unlike the visitors.

Newcastle have enjoyed recent visits to West Ham and have won three and drawn one of the last four Premier League trips there, scoring eleven and conceding four in that quartet of games.

Last season, it was a memorable 5-1 hammering and whilst I am not expecting such a one-sided match this time, I have every hope of another victory.

Injuries are piling up and Anthony Gordon’s suspension on Sunday not helping.

However, so long as we see a recognisable Newcastle United starting eleven, I will be pretty confident.

What would be a massive help is if Joelinton and / or Callum Wilson are available.

Eddie Howe said before Wednesday that he was having a late check on both, in the event neither featured against PSG.

They each scored two goals in that 5-1 at West Ham last season and if having this pair back in the team / squad at the weekend, it would be a big boost for Eddie Howe and his matchday plans. Here’s hoping.