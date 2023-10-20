News

BBC Sport deep analysis on how the 20 Premier League clubs have really started season – Very interesting

A really interesting new report from BBC Sport.

They have been looking into how the 20 Premier League clubs have started this season, with eight games gone.

For starters, here is what the basic league table shows us.

This is how the Premier League table looks this Friday (20 October 2023) morning ahead of this weekend’s fixtures:

However, as well as the bare details of the PL table above, BBC Sport have done a deep dive into the underlying stats, pointing to the real truth overall, in terms of how the 20 clubs have done so far.

Suggesting where that form will end up taking the various teams, with some really interesting info in particular on how Newcastle United are really doing…

BBC Sport report on how Premier League clubs have really started this 2023/24 season – 18 October 2023:

‘With eight games played, the Premier League table is finally beginning to take shape, but it doesn’t tell the whole story about how teams have started.

While obviously results are what matter most, form is temporary in football, so taking a look at teams’ expected goals numbers can help us see how much permanent class they’ve shown so far and get an idea of how the rest of their season could pan out.

Expected goals is a metric that measures the quality of the chances teams create and give up by calculating the likelihood that they will be scored, using information from similar shots in the past.

By comparing teams’ actual goal difference with their expected one below, we can see whose foundations for the season are built on stone and whose are built only on sand.

‘It’s not surprising that Manchester City have been the best team in the Premier League so far, but what might raise a few eyebrows is that Newcastle and Arsenal are right up there with them.

While the Magpies’ 8-0 win over Sheffield United obviously boosts their numbers, they’ve been the better side in the majority of their games this season.’

Strength in attack or defence… or both?

‘The graphic below takes a more detailed look at teams’ expected goals numbers by showing whether it’s in attack or defence where teams have been impressing or struggling this season.

‘While Manchester City and Arsenal have been the best defensively, four sides have been better in attack so far, with the absence of Kevin de Bruyne and – perhaps surprisingly – Rodri hampering the champions.

However, Arsenal’s attack is a bit more concerning as their numbers are boosted by taking a league-high five penalties in their eight games, so it’s clear that the Gunners aren’t firing on all cylinders just yet.

From Newcastle to Brentford, 10 teams have been strong going forward this season, but it’s in defence where teams vary.’

Difficulty of opening fixtures:

‘Finally, with only eight games played, it’s important to take into account the difficulty of each team’s opening fixtures.

By looking at where their opponents finished last season – with the promoted sides replacing the relegated ones – we get an even better understanding of how teams have started.

As mentioned before, Chelsea have been playing well this season despite not having the results to show for it, but they’ve also had the easiest run of fixtures, so it’s hard to truly pin down how good they are this early on.

Chris Collinson, BBC Sport statistician, verdict on Newcastle United:

‘While the table shows them in eighth, Newcastle can consider themselves a tad unlucky not to be higher, with both their actual and expected goal difference right up there with the very best so far.

The ruthless 8-0 win over Sheffield United is obviously a big reason for that, but the Magpies have been unfortunate not to take more from their other games given the quality of the chances.’

As you can see above, Newcastle United showing up really well in this BBC Sport report. In that final graphic above, it showing Newcastle to have had the fifth most difficult set of opening fixtures in this eight match period.

What I think is also important to add at this point, is that of course the above is only the analysis to come out of the eight Premier League fixtures.

What about if you take Newcastle United’s entire start to the season?

When you add in the victory over all conquering Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, the hammering of PSG and that great point at the San Siro, then there really are massive reasons to be happy with how this season has played out so far. Especially with NUFC now on a run of seven unbeaten in all competitions, with five wins and two draws, eighteen goals scored and three conceded.