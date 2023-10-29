Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Wolves draw

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s draw at Wolves.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics largely forgotten about.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Wolves fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Well pleased with a point against Newcastle.

Thought the ref was poor but hey Ho four games undefeated.

Thank you to the Newcastle fans that applauded Neto when he went off injured. Safe journey home.’

‘Never a penalty in a million years. VAR looked at it 50 times. All they needed to do was ask the ref to go over to the monitor and check it again. He would have changed his mind and not given a pen.

Refs and VAR has been at its worst since Howard Webb took over & that’s saying something. He needs to resign.

Shambles.’

’50 replays and they couldn’t spot a clear and obvious error, VAR correct not to intervene.’

‘I think that the issue, the Group he is left with don’t want the new headmaster as he is so strict, so doing everything possible to get him fired. is the only answer, Or they are Corrupt.’

‘Amazing given all the talk about Harry Kane diving, how much other teams cheat.

And with decisions like this, even having VAR isn’t going to stop people doing it.’

‘Justice for Wolves. VAR and those who represent it fail again. I like Newcastle but Schar dived for that ‘penalty’ and it should never have stood. Other than that, well played both sides – especially Wolves.’

‘As a neutral fan I thoroughly enjoyed that game. Well done to both sides.

Wolves, you probably edged that, unlucky not to win. Even unluckier to lose Neto for a while.’

‘Don goodman what r u talking about “i give callum wilson man of the match but he wasnt the best player on the pitch” wtf!!’

‘Pope is a great shot stopper but the rest of his game is seriously questionable this season. He gives me a heart attack in most games !’

‘Well done VAR! Another decision that has cost Wolves. Never, ever a penalty.’

‘Missed the ball and caught the player. Outside the box it would be a foul, so 100% penalty.’

‘What a great game of football in horrendous conditions. As a Wolves fan, delighted with the performance and feel we gifted them their goals by poor decisions in defence. But man, did we fight for it. Safe trip back to Newcastle. Great advert for the Premier league.’

‘Another good performance against a good Newcastle team. Gary O’Neil has instilled a real steely determination into this squad.’

‘Pope was at fault for both goals, also Can’t understand why Howe was did not bring on Livramento for Trippier who was very poor.’

‘Wolves were fantastic to watch. Some of Newcastle’s passing was very sloppy. Fair result and I’m sure Toon will improve as the likes of Joelinton and Willock gain match sharpness.’

‘Tired players, couldnt really use subs since we had 2 GK and 5 fullbacks on bench. Happens when you have 8-10 first team injuries.’

‘Wonderful game, two dedicated teams. Howe, love your brand of football, always pressing and fighting. HWTL!’

‘Well done the toon for scraping the draw. If Neto had not been injured we would have gone on to get the winner. But you played well and you’re a strong team. Great fans too.’

‘If Newcastle United were any good, they would be battering Wolverhampton Wanderers.’

‘Like Man City did.’

‘Newcastle we’re lucky, Again !!’

‘But people were saying Newcastle were good after they beat PSG.

So what happened?’

‘Having seen the decisions go against Wolves this season, i would forgive Gary O’Neil a good whinge about it. The deception by the Newcastle player was deliberate and should be sanctioned. That VAR could not see this is laughable.’

‘If a decision can’t be made within 10 seconds during a review then it isn’t a clear and obvious error and Var is being misused. I feel like stopping watching the Premier League because its doing my head in and ruining so many games.’

‘At last a proper game of football . Not a fan of either team but both playing the game as it should be played. Perfect opposite to the unwatchable Man City sleep – inducing variation.’

‘Decent away point today. Thought we looked good throughout, clever play by holding up play to conserve energy. Penalty could have gone either way tbh. What I don’t understand is why EH doesn’t use the bench when players are clearly knackered. Millions of £’s sat doing nothing. Livramento on for Almiron, Hall / Ritchie / Targett on for Gordon. Fresh legs on regardless of position. Just saying,’

‘I would argue that Newcastle’s first goal was due to a goalkeeper error. Most of the contact came with his own defender. Penalty was soft at best but I’ve seen Man City and Liverpool given similar on a few occasions.’

‘Newcastle are a poor team and have had the rub of the green for a season and a half.’

‘Newcastle have many shameful CHEATS , every one knows who they are.’

‘Neutral here but what a brilliant game by both sides. Rain certainly added to the fast pace of play. Hoping Neto injury is not as serious as it looked. Downside VAR! Never a penalty, Hwang clearly kicks the ground, pulls his foot away from challenge and Scharr goes down. Onfield referee was very niggly with his fouls and certainly seemed to favour Newcastle. Wolves hard done by by VAR yet again.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

