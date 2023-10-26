Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Borussia Dortmund defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics largely forgotten about.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Borussia Dortmund fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Just because we beat Newcastle, doesn’t mean they were sub-par (BBC Sport headline describing Newcastle as below par on the night).

They were good, and I’m really proud of the way we played.

Great and deserved win, every player who played in those Black and Yellow colours should be proud of their performance!

Great respect to Newcastle, I hope we and you can make it out of the groups and knockout PSG.

HEJA BVB.’

‘Below par? I thought it was a good game myself. Well done Dortmund. Keep pushing Newcastle.’

‘Great game, Newcastle will rue those missed chances.

Both keepers made some outstanding saves.

Dortmund probably had that little bit or more experience at this level, they got the goal and then we’re professional enough to hang on without much drama.

All to play for in this group.’

‘Dortmund deserved the win against a poor Newcastle side. My MIGHTY SPURS woulda beat the Germans good!!!!’

‘This is why it’s group of death no weak teams . Dortmund solid , Gordon was excellent again.’

‘Hype train derailed.’

‘Hype? Newcastles results last season and this so far are fact. Still in this group with a chance. What are you on about?’

‘But I thought the “great atmosphere” was enough to win any game?

This was supposed to be the “easiest” match in the group.’

‘They are a small plastic club being funded by oil money.’

‘The fact you are in the champions league Newcastle is just amazing in its self.

Good luck in the last 3 games, 4 points from psg and Milan is amazing and you were unlucky tonight.’

‘If you’d been watching the 3 games we have played you would have seen we haven’t looked out of place in the so called group of death or the Champions league.

I guess haters got to hate, it’s not like we’re Man U and scrapping a win against a sub par team but hey.’

‘Newcastle matched the incredibly narrow runners up in the Bundesliga, were the better team in the second half.

Given Wilson’s miss and hitting the bar twice, they were probably good on a draw. But those are the breaks.’

‘Bet they wished they played PSG every week!’

‘PSG turned and showed Newcastle no respect at all, thought they’d stroll it, got turned over. Dortmund had done their homework and put in a very good team performance to get the win.’

‘2 years ago just to be in a CL league game against Dortmund, never mind starting as the bookies favourite would of have you laughed off here, unreal progress from Newcastle and im glad your fans still hate Sunderland.’

‘I can see NUFC needing to win in Dortmund to progress. They’ll beat Milan but get turned over by PSG so BVB return is a massive game. Unlucky tonight but you can do it. Forest fan.’

‘Either team could have been 2 up, so this narrative of inevitability and Dortmund supremacy just doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. They made the best chance and put it away. The game in Dortmund could just as easily be there for either team to take.’

‘It’s a weird one.

I don’t know why but I am quite pleased about this result.

Quite taken aback by how quickly the support backed the current owners.

I genuinely thought Newcastle fans were better than that.’

‘Unlucky magpies played well just wasn’t your night.’

‘Really enjoyed that game last night. football played as it should be. unlucky newcastle. well played dortmund.’

‘Dortmund edged it and took their chance. That was the difference. Shame about Isaak. The guy is a class act and is made for these games. Plenty to play for and great for the neutral.’

‘As an Evertonian , thank god Gordon’s theatricals are now someone else’s problem.’

‘Wow still so much bitterness and hate for one of your own. Proving (as if we didn’t already know) that Everton has the worst fans in the world.’

‘Spurs fan and not a make believe one at that.

I watched this game rather than the city game and was glad I did.

It was entertaining in appalling conditions.

Toon unlucky not to get anything from the game. Dortmund are no mugs. The gods were with them.

Must have watched a different game from the reporters and commentators. Thx for flying the English flag in Europe lads.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

