Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 4-1 against PSG

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s brilliant display against PSG.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A fair bit of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect in the past from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals had once upon a time been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

However, some very interesting comments this time, as well as the odd bitter one…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing, although no PSG fans joining in:

‘Beating Man City and PSG in a week. Not bad at all.’

‘To beat psg is great but to beat them that comfortably is astonishing well done Newcastle you deserve every minute of this and the fans excellent as always.’

‘It really is quite fascinating. People may mention money spent, but three goalscorers for Newcastle were at the club prior to Howe’s arrival, when the club was sitting in the relegation zone. The other is a local man signed for £10 million. C’est incroyable!‘

‘Very good point,,and I don’t think Eddie Howe gets enough credit for how he’s turned around a club with toxic atmosphere into a happy place again. Obviously good results are a factor ,but they aren’t the only reason.

Congratulations Newcastle great result tonight.’

‘Newcastle smashing it in the hardest group. Brilliant, keep it up. There’s only one United. LFC fan.’

‘Class.Geordie fans fantastic (from man utd fan).’

‘Well done Newcastle, I hope you go on to have a glorious campaign, I’m super jealous, but well done,’

‘Oils.’

‘Oils! Yes loads of fans saying oil be celebrating tonight.’

‘Yup. Needed oil money for Pope, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Longstaff et al.’

‘Thank you, Newcastle. Exposing exactly why the likes of Mbappé and Neymar don’t have the bottle to apply their trade in the EPL and will always opt for the easier competition.’

‘Congratulations to Newcastle.. Watched the game,cracking atmosphere matched by a cracking performance..

From a Chelsea fan.’

‘Being honest I never saw that coming.

Fantastic well deserved win for Newcastle.

Could have been more.

Good luck for the next games.

Liverpool fan.’

‘Take a bow Eddie Howe. Every single player in black and white had a blinder. Played as a team and fans were the 12th man.’

‘As a Chelsea fan, who always supports English clubs, it is great to see Newcastle stuff those European pretenders PSG.’

‘Well done Newcastle United.

Brilliant performance from the magpies and with the usual magnificent support from their incredible fans.

Fellow magpie…Notts County fan in peace.’

‘Saudi Arabia 4 Qatar 1.’

‘What a game AMAZING night for the TOON.’

‘Well done Newcastle from a Liverpool fan and before anyone says they’re just oil money can you name one really big name that they have brought.They have brought team players and not just went out with a blank cheque book and brought individual players just to stop their rivals from buying them unlike City and Chelsea.’

‘Why are there so many comments pretending PSG aren’t that good, or this group is very winnable? Great job Newcastle, you’re making your city and the country proud, from a Spurs fan.’

‘Brighton fan here absolutely buzzing for BDB tonight always gives 110% outstanding performance had Dembele in his pocket all game well done toon hope you go deep into the competition.’

‘Man Utd fan.

Beautiful display of football well deserved result, everyone playing for each other giving PSG a football lesson, hope you can go all the way to the final after the years of turmoil, how the stands held up to all you’re fans bouncing and enjoying a master class of football was a joy to watch.’

‘What a performance.As a neutral, what a game to watch. You haters out there can suck it. Well done Newcastle.’

‘Not a Toon fan but fair play to ya’lls smashing PSG tonight! Fair bloody play!’

‘Made up for all the Newcastle fans that finally got rid of Mike Ashley, hopefully Manchester united do the same and that’s from a Liverpool fan.

I wanna beat my rivals but I want to beat the best version of them and it’s good to see Newcastle back.’

‘What a night for the old and young supporters at St James Park.

They’ll never forget this match.

Thrashing PSG at home in the champions league..

Come along way from where they were, not so long ago.

Well played Newcastle. Played with real passion. Fearless..’

‘Well done Newcastle, from a Liverpool fan. 4-1 is an excellent start….hope you enjoy more nights like this.’

‘Wow brilliant win Mags! Let the good times roll! from a Chelsea fan.’

‘Man United fan here.

I see the same seeds of glory sprouting in the Toon that were evident under Sir Alex Ferguson in the early years.

Enjoy the journey.

Tonight was your night.’

‘LFC fan – fantastic result for the Geordies! Hope this is the first of many memorable European nights for them this season.’

‘Chelsea fan here in peace..what a result for Newcastle! What a player Almiron is (he’s in my dream team as is Isak). Back in the Kevin Keegan days Newcastle used to be everyone’s second favourite team. Close to being that way once again now. Congrats once again!’

‘Liverpool supporter here.

Well done Newcastle, richly deserved win. Carry the torch for England in Europe for us this season.

Up the toon.’

‘I’ve been supporting Newcastle for 40 years, my son for 4. He was so disappointed when we went to Wembley and lost, I was just pleased to be there!

Sitting in the stadium with him tonight and watching that performance from the team we both love, was just amazing and something we will always remember, well done Newcastle!

Also fair play to the PSG fans, they didn’t stop singing.’

‘As a Liverpool fan I loved, loved, loved that! A perfect example of real teamwork, grit and passion! Mbappe was shadowed off the pitch. Money can’t buy you passion.’

‘Say what you will about Newcastle’s new money etc., tonight you had four lads – Burn, Longstaff, Murphy and Anderson, all Newcastle boyhood fans, all getting to represent their club on the highest stage.

It’s not the money’s that’s got us here (it’s helped, admittedly), it’s the spirit, heart and fight this team shows, every time they wear the shirt.

How many other clubs wish they had that?’

‘All the more impressive given that Newcastle haven’t signed a big money World beater.

They have spent decent money, but been sensible with it.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

