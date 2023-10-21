Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 4-0 v Crystal Palace

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s hammering of Crystal Palace.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics largely forgotten about.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Crystal Palace fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Palace fan here – about to catch the train back to London. Credit to Newcastle – wow, what a great performance. They were in a different league to us and totally deserved their victory. Sometimes you just have to accept that the better team won.

They are the best team we have faced so far.

We created a few chances and delighted to see young Franca get some game time.

Ok..train arrived.’

‘As you’ve just found out, it’s not easy for clubs to compete fairly against a Saudi funded club.’

‘Fabian Schar! Must be the most underrated defender in the league. Fabulous player.’

‘Gordon is proving a revelation.’

‘Average players tend to do better in teams that have no expections, Eddie Howe’s tactics also prolly suit him.’

‘Well he didn’t perform at Everton, a club with absolutely no expectations whatsoever.’

‘Trippier your best signing by far.

He brings so much to the team.’

‘Top notch player – Newcastle are playing so well and he is one of the stars at the moment. Pleasure to watch!’

‘Another big win for the toon. Building up a head of steam at home and abroad and they’ll take some beating now.’

‘It’s a shame that Mr Southgate wasn’t at the game to see some English players play with skill and passion. Although I doubt that playing well for your club affects his thinking.’

‘Geordies marching up the table again, more points than this time last season and with a much harder start.’

‘As a Newcastle fan i was unsure about the Gordon signing. Glad he is proving me wrong this season. Played excellent last couple of games. Just wish he would cut the play acting out when tackled and he will be an outstanding player. Murphy and Trippier also outstanding today along with Schar. Well done to the full team and great management by Howe.’

‘As a Palace fan…enjoyed watching the game live. Newcastle were in a different league to us and deserved the victory. Without doubt, premier league top 2 contenders.’

‘Comfortable win for Newcastle, excellent first half performance. Crystal Palace were poor today. Eddie Howe is doing a great job.’

‘To everton fans out there, thank you so much for Anothony Gordon, we have ripped you’s off big time 45m and worth double right now, what a player we have.’

‘It really is quite fascinating. Newcastle now has the best goal difference in both the toughest domestic league in the world, as well as arguably the toughest group in the highest level of club competition in the world.’

‘As a Bournemouth fan, I have to find joy somewhere. Go Eddie!’

‘Fair play to Newcastle a very good team on their day, and top four again for me, as for us if you look at the stats it says it all really quite a few shots / corners but no finish really [same old problem] we need our two playmakers back from injury as quick as possible !!’

‘8 English players in the match day squad, all 4 scorers English, English coach, great to see local talent being given a chance.’

‘[Villan in peace] Still think CP looked strong. Other team looks scary good. Good game.’

‘We didn’t defend well today and we have got players coming back so we will get better. Newcastle were on it today and we weren’t,so they fully deserved the win.’

‘Well played Newcastle. Clinical and an another level. Palace missing some players but no excuses and no off days, can’t happen.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

(Roy Hodgson with blinding honesty after Palace hiding at St James’ Park – Read HERE)

(Official Newcastle United injury update after 4-0 Palace hammering – Disappointing on Sven Botman – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Brilliant from United – Read HERE)

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports