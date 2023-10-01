Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 2-0 against Burnley

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s commanding display against Burnley.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A fair bit of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

That had been declining a lot this season, however, I get the feeling that little by little it is now on the increase again. My theory is that when Newcastle are getting not so great results then our critics want to talk about the football, whereas when NUFC are on a positive run of results, the comments start going the way of political and owner related…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Burnley fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing:

‘Another good performance from an ever improving soccer team.’

‘Another clean sheet but injuries mounting. One more win and averaging over 2pts a game. More points now than same time last season. Howay the lads!’

‘Pope and Trippier cost a combined £23m. what both have contributed to the club’s rise – priceless.’

‘Indeed, imagine what it would cost to buy them now.’

‘Here’s hoping big Joelinton is not too seriously injured. We are going to need him!’

‘A good win, but Joelinton’s injury puts a real dampener on things. I hope it isn’t too bad.’

‘I thought we played well in parts . We have a new young team and are improving..this isn’t the team that won the championship we are a work in progress.’

‘PIF V PSG should be a good game right enough.’

‘Injuries becoming a concern for the Toon.’

‘I’m sure that you will be able to ‘loan’ some big name recent signings from the Saudi league.’

‘If that were true you wonder why we’re still playing local kids (Anderson, Longstaff, Miley) and players who played under McClaren, Benitez or just Bruce (Lascelles, Murphy, Joelinton), and still somehow aceing it. Credit to Howe and the squad players who upped their game.’

‘It’s hard to see Newcastle’s squad coping with all the competitions they’re in this year, but they still seem to be ahead of schedule overall. Decent to watch as well.’

‘Good result for Newcastle, hope injury isn’t too bad. Is that Gordon’s 5th yellow? Suspended from next league game? They are going to miss him if it is.’

‘I said at the beginning of the season that players would start missing games because of the “new” interpretation of the rules after about 8 matches. My concern now is that by Christmas we could see teams losing players for 3 matches.’

‘Wednesday night Newcastle United v PSG or Sunlind v Watford? mmmm let me think.’

‘Burnley were well beaten by Newcastle United.’

‘Gordon doing what he does best again. Toppling over dramatically at every opportunity.’

‘A shame that Newcastle fans don’t praise the hand that feeds them, and pretend it’s not happening.

Just 5000 to watch the Saudi Arabian team at Newcastle.

Beg, doggy, beg.’

‘PSG are too good for Newcastle.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

(Match Report – It’s not been a bad return to form for Eddie and the lads – What a time to be a toon fan – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 2 Burnley 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Another quality performance as United march on – Read HERE)