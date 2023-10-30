News

BBC pundit slates Newcastle United star

A BBC Sport pundit has had a fair bit to say about Fabian Schar.

Chris Sutton discussing the weekend’s Premier League action, including the match at Molineux.

The BBC Sport pundit awarding ‘This week’s winner of the simulation game’ to the Newcastle United defender.

Chris Sutton referring to the incident where Hwang Hee-chan was punished for fouling Fabian Schar, which put Newcastle 2-1 up when Callum Wilson converted the penalty.

However, the BBC Sport pundit choosing to believe Schar dived to get the penalty, picking up the ‘simulation’ award just ahead of Man City’s Rodri who won a penalty when fouled by Rasmus Hojlund.

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton speaking on Radio 5 Live Sport:

“Do you know this week’s winner of the simulation game?

“It was ridiculous from Rodri but a Swiss Roll from Fabian Schar.

“What was he doing going down like that?

“You are a good player, Fabian, but that wasn’t a fabulous moment.

“It wasn’t a fabulous career moment.

“You are so much better than that.

“Just stop it.

“You are a good player. Just cut it out.

“It doesn’t matter where you are around the world. We will hunt you down.

“You will win these awards, these [simulation] awards you don’t want to win.”

VAR got involved in both instances.

Hojlund clearly fouled Rodri and whilst the referee on the pitch didn’t see it, VAR alerted him to it. Did Rodri make a lot of it? For sure. However, I think the likes of Erik ten Hag should be blaming his striker for poor marking and then giving the chance of the penalty getting awarded.

Similarly, Hwang Hee-chan miscontrolled the ball and then it became a real tangle with Fabian Schar. The referee giving the penalty and then after a lengthy wait, VAR seeing no reason to ask the referee to review it for a clear and obvious error.

I think that like the Man City penalty, the Schar one is a spot-kick decision you wouldn’t agree going against you. However, having watched the NUFC / Wolves incident countless times, just like VAR, I can’t tell for sure how much contact there is with Schar and whether or not a penalty. So it was impossible for VAR to overturn when they are seeing the same thing. If the penalty hadn’t been given, then VAR wouldn’t have said that was an obvious error either and they would have stuck with the referee’s decision.

What I find amazing is that Newcastle United have suffered numerous far worse horrendous VAR / refereeing decisions, yet next to nothing made of them by the media compared to this.

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

