Astonishing Eddie Howe story at St James’ Park

Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.

A quite astonishing story since he first walked through the door.

Before Eddie Howe arrived, Newcastle United had won just three of their last 19 matches at St James’ Park.

The Eddie Howe record at St James’ Park whilst in charge of Newcastle United

2021/22

Premier League

Played 14 Won 8 Drawn 4 Lost 2 Goals For 19 Goals Against 14

FA Cup

Played 1 Won 0 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 0 Goals Against 1

Total

Played 15 Won 8 Drawn 4 Lost 3 Goals For 19 Goals Against 15

2022/23

Premier League

Played 19 Won 11 Drawn 6 Lost 2 Goals For 36 Goals Against 14

Carabao Cup

Played 4 Won 4 Drawn 0 Lost 0 Goals For 5 Goals Against 1

Total

Played 23 Won 15 Drawn 6 Lost 2 Goals For 41 Goals Against 15

2023/24

Premier League

Played 5 Won 4 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 13 Goals Against 3

Champions League

Played 1 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 0 Goals For 4 Goals Against 1

Carabao Cup

Played 1 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 0 Goals For 1 Goals Against 0

Total

Played 7 Won 6 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 18 Goals Against 4

Eddie Howe complete Newcastle United record at St James’ Park

Played 45 Won 29 Drawn 10 Lost 6 Goals For 78 Goals Against 34

The St James’ Park matches Eddie Howe has lost

19 December 2021 – Newcastle 0 Man City 4

8 January 2022 – Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1

30 April 2022 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

18 February 2023 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

7 May 2023 – Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

27 August 2023 – Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

Quite incredible what Eddie Howe has achieved since November 2021, particularly at St James’ Park.

Now if only we could shake off that Liverpool hoodoo…