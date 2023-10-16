Opinion

As a Newcastle United fan these three words sum up how I currently feel

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fan snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

First up is Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

Three words to describe how you currently feel as a Newcastle fan?

Relieved that we are free of CAshley and his appalling regime;

Optimistic for the future as we make another assualt on ending our ridiculous trophy drought; and

Frustrated because we are competing against the so-called elite who pulled up the ladder when FFP was introduced.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope

Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn,

Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton,

Isak, Wilson, Willock

Your thoughts on each of the signings made in 2023 – Gordon, Minteh, Livramento, Hall, Tonali, Barnes

Gordon – fantastic, having grown in confidence whilst on England duty in the summer and having got fit enough to play Eddie’s system.

Minteh – looks great, can’t wait for him to come back from Feyenoord and try and get into the first team.

Livramento – MOTM vs Man City, say no more. A shoe in if it wasn’t for Trips. What a back up!

Hall – looking forward to seeing him develop.

Tonali – thought he was outstanding against Villa but has looked a little out of sorts since. There’s no doubt he’s a fantastic talent but this betting scandal is a concern and if true, it leaves you wondering about Ashworth’s due diligence. I hope I’m wrong and Tonali goes on to be a huge success.

Barnes – loved the pre-season goals and the one against Villa, demonstrating he’s a natural finisher. Desperately unlucky to get such a serious injury so soon into his tenure at St James, but come new year, he’ll be like a new signing all over again.

How would you rate this start to the season?

Very good.

Let’s face it, we’re better off in the league than this time last season, despite some disappointing results and have put both Man City and PSG to the sword in the two cup competitions we’ve played in.

In some respects, not getting all three points at West Ham was as frustrating as those early season defeats, when I felt Eddie didn’t respond quickly enough to Moyes’ substitutions. Conversely, I’ve been very impressed with how Eddie has had to contend with injuries and shuffle the deck. I would single out our captain, Jamaal Lascelles, for being so dependable after such a long time on the sidelines. Paul Dummett also. Absolute heroes against Man City, the pair of them.

Were you panicking after the trio of defeats to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton?

Not really.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little concerned, but unpacking those three defeats, it was only Brighton where we were poor. We limited the treble winners to four shots on target and lost a tight game by a solitary strike. Against Liverpool, we should have taken all three points and if Miggy had scored instead of hitting the post with 76 minutes on the clock we’d have done so.

What do you see as the minimum this season?

Top five and a cup.

Predict the top five in the Premier League (in order).

Man City

Liverpool

Arsenal

Newcastle

Tottenham

The five most important Newcastle players this season (in order)?

Pope – because we haven’t got any real back up

Botman – who is top notch and very difficult to replace

Guimaraes – our star man and when he plays well, so does the rest if the team

Isak – the Rolls Royce as Bazoox calls him

Wilson – hey, Callum Wilson, ooh, ah!

I only didn’t mention Trippier because Livramento can cover.

Dortmund home, Man Utd away, Arsenal home – In order of importance (first, second, third) which would you most like to win?

Man Utd away to stick it up the Mancs and get revenge for last season

Arsenal home for the same reasons

Dortmund isn’t as important as the other two

What do you think should happen with VAR, what changes or get rid of altogether?

I have gone from believing it would help, to hating it. I wrote an article on the shambolic way in which those officiating got it so wrong at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the other week and how VAR has taken all of the spontaneity out of celebrating a goal. GET RID!

Press a magic button and between now and next season kicking off – Win the Carabao Cup or have a 65,000 capacity St James’ Park in place?

Win Carabao Cup, but that’s easy for me to say since I have a ST already.

Would you like to draw Sunderland in the FA Cup this season (we can’t play them in the Premier League, Champions League or Carabao Cup…)?

Yes.

Obviously, I’d be wary of some of our players being badly injured against such a bunch of cloggers, but beating them whether home or away would be such fun.