Opinion

As a Newcastle United fan I haven’t seen anything quite like this walking back through the Toon

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fan snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

Next up is Tony Mallabar:

Three words to describe how you currently feel as a Newcastle fan?

Well, this is going to take more than three words, but here goes.

For the PSG game there were no buses on, so I drove to Gateshead and walked over. Normally after a home game I am down to the Haymarket and jump on the bus home.

However, after the PSG game I had to walk back through the toon ( something I haven’t done for years).

Getting to the Mayfair/ Gate, there were literally thousands of toon fans coming out the bars and clubs around there. As I walked into this throng of fans, I was greeted by a euphoric atmosphere and this was by folk who couldn’t even get into the ground. Quite like I’ve never experienced as a Newcastle United fan before. Truly magical. Look, history tells us things will calm down, but in my 47 years going to games, this is THE TIME to support us.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

It’s not really pick a first eleven game anymore, it’s definitely a squad game, and we’ve certainly improved that over the summer.

How wrong did you get it on Anthony Gordon… or did you get it right?

Well well well, yours truly made an a.se of himself over AG when he signed.

I thought he was petulant, a diver and on what I’d seen of him, just didn’t rate him as a player.

Whoops – Eddie 1 Tony 0.

Three things since he’s come in.

He’s obviously got himself a hell of a lot fitter over the summer.

He’s now got himself under Eddie’s tutelage and most importantly…

My mate Archie met him outside the Lowther and said he’s actually a top kidda.

What would you now see as success this season?

Success in the literal sense would mean bettering last season, so that means a top three finish and a cup.

However, on a personal note, god I hope we tw.t Luckypool when we play them done there (currently Dec 30th). Not that it’s pencilled in much.

Predict the top eight in the Premier League (in order).

Well if we don’t win the league, I am not really bothered about where other teams finish around us, so long as Luckypool get relegated for tax evasion on their entitlement.

The five most important Newcastle players this season (in order)?

Turns out that in my opinion our five most important players have been Lascelles, Dummett, Livramento, little Joe, proving now we have decent back up players. Plus Bruno who is looking to be getting back to his best. I genuinely believe the Champions League is his stage.

Dortmund home, Man Utd away, Arsenal home – In order of importance (first, second, third) which would you most like to win?

Personally, I just take the next game as most important.

Take care of the Palaces, Wolves and Bournemouths of this world and the three named will take care of themselves.

What do you think should happen with VAR, what changes or get rid of altogether?

I think since it’s introduction, VAR has been absolutely brilliant for the game and will go on to help get rid us of the mistakes of old.

Unfortunately, at the minute VAR seems to be run by a load of knackers, whose mistakes are ruining it’s credibility (Isak was never offside against Luckypool last year).

Would you like to draw Sunderland in the FA Cup this season (we can’t play them in the Premier League, Champions League or Carabao Cup…)?

Now I’ve seen us play the mackems loads, both home and away, and to me I don’t think they are an irrelevance to us, as I enjoyed them getting beat in the old division three as much as I enjoy them getting beat in the premier league.

My choice for our third round opposition would have to be Newport County away. As for one I’ve never visited their ground (covid restrictions last time we played them). Secondly, because I am basically a big kid still. I’d love to go to their ground and urinate in all four sides of their stadium’s toilets. Just to say I’ve pi..d all over Rodney’s Parade.