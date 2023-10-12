News

As a Newcastle fan you must be thinking ‘is this really happening?’ Michael Brown

Michael Brown couldn’t be more impressed by what is happening at Newcastle United.

The former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder paying tribute to Eddie Howe and his players

With results and performances such as the PSG home game eight days ago, Michael Brown declaring “As a Newcastle fan you must be thinking ‘is this really happening?'”

Michael Brown is from just down the road at Hartlepool and he believe that what makes the Newcastle United story even more special, is the fact that local lads such as Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn are playing key roles in it.

Michael Brown talking to BBC Sport about Newcastle United – 12 October 2023:

“I think when you see players like Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff on the pitch if you’re a Newcastle fan, I’m from that part of the country in Hartlepool up in the north east, so I know the passion and I know what Newcastle brings.

“It must be incredible watching that team when there is some of those local players involved in there.

“Some of those players would have thought they were out of the door, they didn’t know where they were going to be, whether they were going to get these opportunities.

“To have the week they had – not only beating Paris St-Germain but demoralising them – they get another good result after that against West Ham, the ownership looks good, it looks like they’re heading in the right direction and getting good results.

“As a Newcastle fan you must be thinking ‘is this really happening?’

“The atmosphere and positivity around the place at the moment is just incredible and to have those players it just adds to it.

“There’s nothing like having your own around the club, they’ll be in the dressing room telling everyone what it’s all about.’