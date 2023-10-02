News

Arne Slot gives rave reviews on Newcastle United loan star Yankuba Minteh

Yankuba Minteh has made a blistering start to the season.

This is despite the teenage winger / forward still not turning 20 until July 2024.

Newcastle United paid Odense a club record fee for the services of Yankuba Minteh, believed to be £8m guaranteed and then future cash if hitting certain targets.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United fought off interest from numerous other clubs to land the exciting young talent and he is currently spending a year at Dutch champions and Champions League competitors, Feyenoord, in order to get valuable first team football at a decent level.

Less than two months into the season, Yankuba Minteh has already got one assist and scored four goals for club and country, his latest strike at the weekend, a brilliant opening goal against Go Ahead Eagles, as Feyenoord moved up to second in the table.

YANKUBA MINTEH 🇬🇲(2004) BREAKS THE DEADLOCK WITH A LOVELY GOAL!!!

📽️ @DutchLeaguespic.twitter.com/vIN9w8pmks — Football Report (@FootballReprt) September 30, 2023

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been speaking to Algemeen Dagblad (quotes translated by fr12.nl) about Yankuba Minteh and his impact already this season.

Arne Slot saying Feyenoord were one of the many clubs trying to sign Yankuba Minteh, before Newcastle won the race:

“Our scouts were also impressed by his year at Odense.

”Then (Feyenoord General Manager) Dennis te Kloese came to the technical staff.

“Minteh went to Newcastle United and the English were looking for a club to loan him to. That’s how he came to us.

”He certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence.

“His willingness to give everything is enormous.

“When we see his statistics, it is really impressive.

“Minteh runs more sprint metres against Ajax in an hour (in the recent 4-0 Feyenoord win) than many other boys do in two games.

”He is incredibly fast. And he wants it so badly.

“For the remainder against Ajax we substituted him for Ramiz Zerrouki. He immediately accepts that.

”He recently shot Gambia (Yankuba Minteh scoring a vital goal in the final group game on his international debut) to a ticket for the Africa Cup next winter.

“Newcastle United has not made any requirements regarding minimum playing time or anything like that.”

Yankuba Minteh started and starred in the 2-0 Champions League win over Celtic, now on Wednesday the NUFC loan star will hope to get the chance to do the same, when Feyenoord visit Atletico Madrid to play their second CL group match.