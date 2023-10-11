News

Andros Townsend gets three month deal at Premier League club

Andros Townsend has finally found a club prepared to take him on.

The free agent had been without a club since his release from Everton in June.

However, now Luton Town have handed him a three month contract.

Andros Townsend of course was one of the rats who jumped off the sinking ship, when Newcastle United were relegated the second time under Mike Ashley in 2016.

The desertion of relegated NUFC was all the worse in the case of Andros Townsend, his career was going absolutely nowhere and Rafa Benitez had rescued him in the January (2016), he only started 12 matches for Newcastle United and then forced his way out after relegation and six months at the club.

Maybe the most embarrassing thing of all, was when Andros Townsend claimed one of the big attractions of moving to Palace, was what Alan Pardew could do for his career…

Luton Town official announcement – 11 October 2023:

Manager Rob Edwards has completed the signing of England international winger Andros Townsend on a short-term contract until January.

The 32-year-old brings the experience of 264 appearances in the Premier League to Kenilworth Road to add to the 13 caps the attacker won for his country.

Having graduated from the Tottenham Hotspur academy he went onto make almost a century of appearances for Spurs before spells with Newcastle, Crystal Palace and, most recently Everton.

Townsend, who will wear squad number 30 for the Hatters, said: “I feel like it’s a good fit and these last couple of weeks have been good for both parties. I think it had to be right and I feel over the last two weeks we’ve had a look at each other and done that.

“I’ve seen where I can help this team and on the flipside the manager has seen where I can help – whether that’s on the pitch, in the dressing room or on the training field – with my enthusiasm and experience.

“Plus, Luton are my local team – I live 20-25 minutes away so I’ve kept my eye on their progress and watching the Championship play-off final and see them win promotion was great for the club.

“I never thought I’d pull on the Luton shirt, so it’s a huge honour to play again in the Premier League for this club, and hopefully get help this club get as many points as we can and see where it takes us.”

On his newest recruit, Edwards said: “Andros has undoubted Premier League quality, which he has shown in this league and on the international stage. Of course, he has had a difficult period with injury through no fault of his own – and we wouldn’t be able to sign him if he’d had played in the last 18 months.

“However, we’re in a position to help each other: he can come in and give everything, bring out those technical qualities to help us and we can give him a platform to show everyone what he’s all about.

“He adds more competition at the top end of the pitch – an area we know at this level you need to come out on top in that battle. He’s also got that bit of magic and hopefully we can get the most out of him.

“He’s been brilliant and his attitude has been phenomenal. He’s a humble, hard-working individual that we will benefit from having at the training ground on a weekly basis. Young players are going to look up to him and think ‘they are the standards I need to be at’. He’s been impeccable.

“On the playing side, we want him to affect what we’re doing but we’re not going to put pressure on him. We won’t ask for too much too soon. He’s fit, naturally fit. But then there’s being Premier League fit and being able to come on and affect games. So the next step will be a plan for that.

“But we’re delighted to have him. We hope he can make a positive impact – and we don’t see why he won’t.”

Welcome to Kenilworth Road, Andros!