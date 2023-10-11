News

Alexander Isak – More positive update after having been forced to withdraw from Sweden squad

It was bad news for Newcastle United fans, when Sweden announced late on Monday that Alexander Isak has been forced to pull out of their October internationals.

‘Alexander Isak leaves the men’s national team’s European Championship qualifying squad. The Newcastle striker came to the gathering with an injury report from Sunday’s match against West Ham and underwent an examination by the Swedish national team’s medical team on Monday.

After that, it is clear that Isak is not available for games next week and will miss the European Championship qualifier against Belgium next Monday.’

After the 2-2 draw at West Ham on Sunday, Eddie Howe had this to say about Alexander Isak:

“Callum Wilson couldn’t have started the game and indeed, couldn’t really have played longer than he did in the end (coming on with 86 minutes on the clock).

“I only really wanted to use him in an emergency but Alex signaled that he had to come off, so he was a natural replacement. Fingers crossed Alex will be okay (when we return against Crystal Palace).”

Sweden’s Head Coach Janne Anderson then declared on Tuesday ‘Very sad for Alexander Isak and for us.’

However, there is now a more positive outlook being put on the situation.

With it reported now that the injury is not believed to be serious. That whilst it means he had no chance of taking part in Monday’s huge game with Belgium (where with three games still to go, only a win would keep alive any remote hopes of Sweden finishing top two in the group and automatically qualifying for the 2024 Euros in Germany), Alexander Isak could still potentially be available for Newcastle’s home match against Crystal Palace in ten days time (Saturday 21 October).

Alexander Isak hasn’t been ruled out of Newcastle United’s next Premier League fixture, despite withdrawing from international duty with a groin issue.

Isak is reported to have ‘slight tightness’ in his groin and will now be assessed and looked after by the Newcastle United medical team, during this international break.

No doubt many Newcastle United fans will be looking at a potential positive spin and outcome on this.

That rather than having had to prepare and train hard in the coming days and then give his all in a must win match for Sweden on Monday night, if it does indeed prove not to be a serious injury / issue, then instead Alexander Isak can get a bit of valuable downtime on Tyneside and get the treatment that hopefully will ensure a very swift return to full fitness.

In an 11 day stretch with Callum Wilson not available, Alexander Isak had started against Man City, Burnley, PSG and West Ham. A very hard schedule and tough matches, scoring in three of them and running his socks off in all four.

Looking at this with a positive spin, Eddie Howe has indicated that as well as Anthony Gordon available for Palace after a one game suspension, he also hopes to have the likes of Botman, Wilson and Joelinton also available for that next NUFC game.

If indeed Callum Wilson is in a position to start against Palace, then it would look maybe an ideal plan to aim Alexander Isak at the massive match against Dortmund, which would allow a two and a half week gap since that West Ham match.

Here’s hoping.

Newcastle United upcoming matches that follow this international fortnight:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:

Thursday 12 October

Israel v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier ***Now postponed to 15 November, venue TBC

Sweden v Moldova (Alexander Isak now withdrawn from squad due to injury) Friendly

England U21s v Serbia U21s (Tino Livramento) Under-21 European Championship qualifier

Romania U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League

Friday 13 October

England v Australia (Kieran Trippier) Friendly

Brazil v Venezuela (Bruno) World Cup qualifier

Argentina v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Portugal v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Saturday 14 October

Italy v Malta (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 15 October

Switzerland v Belarus (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Monday 16 October

Belgium v Sweden (Alexander Isak now withdrawn from squad due to injury) Euros Qualifier

Luxembourg v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Ukraine U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) Under-21 European Championship qualifier

Tuesday 17 October

England v Italy (Kieran Trippier, Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

England U20s v Portugal U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League

Wednesday 18 October

Uruguay v Brazil (Bruno) World Cup qualifier