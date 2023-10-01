News

Alexander Isak loving it – It was beautiful to see

Alexander Isak is a class act.

Three appearances in a week and a goal each time in the two starts and sub run out at Bramall Lane.

Alexander Isak helping Newcastle United to a trio of wins against Sheffield United, Manchester City and Burnley.

With now PSG up next.

However, Alexander Isak especially impressed by a goal that wasn’t one of his.

With the NUFC striker declaring ‘It was beautiful to see’ when that stunning Miguel Almiron opener hit the back of the net on Saturday.

Newcastle goalscorer Alexander Isak speaking to Premier League Productions after the Magpies’ 2-0 win over Burnley:

“It was important, happy with the three points.

“We had a lot of chances to put away more but the sharpness wasn’t there like last week.

“The most important thing is the three points.”

Alexander Isak on Miguel Almiron’s opener:

“It’s his signature shot.

“All goalkeepers know he’s going to go for the far corner.

“It was beautiful to see.”

Alexander Isak on taking the penalty to make it 2-0:

“I missed a few (chances) before, so really needed that goal.

“I just tried to keep calm and composed.”

Alexander Isak on the mood in the Newcastle United dressing room:

“It’s good.

“We have so many games now, so you don’t have too much time to enjoy.

“It’s always onto the next and now we have PSG on Wednesday.

“We will enjoy the win tonight but tomorrow (Sunday) it is back to work.”

Alexander Isak on facing PSG:

“I think the lads are buzzing and the fans and the whole city, to be playing the first Champions League game back at St James’ Park in a long time.

“Hopefully its going to be a great night for us.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

