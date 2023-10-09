News

Alan Shearer selects two from London Stadium match in Premier League best of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League best of the week.

The NUFC legend including two who played very significant roles at the London Stadium.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Micky Van de Ven (Tottenham)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Scott McTominay (Man Utd)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton)

James Maddison (Tottenham)

Mo Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Manager: Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

(Match Report – Watching from behind enemy lines – West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 2-2 against West Ham – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Could (should?) have been all three points for Newcastle United – Read HERE)