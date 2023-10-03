News

Alan Shearer selects one from St James’ Park in Premier League best of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League best of the week.

The NUFC legend including one who played a very significant role at St James’ Park.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

“Made key saves in the second half from Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund to earn a deserved clean sheet.”

Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

“Weighed in with a beautiful assist for Watkins’ first goal and stuck to his defensive duties – Kaoru Mitoma didn’t get a look-in.”

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

“What an afternoon by the Denmark international. Brilliant winning goal was matched by a great defensive display.”

Craig Dawson (Wolves)

“Faultless display. Not many defenders have managed to keep Haaland quiet, but he did with a brilliant performance.”

Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

”Assisted Mykhailo Mudryk’s opening goal with a pinpoint long pass over the top. Great display at left-back.”

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

“He just gets better and better with time. Another goal and a top performance.”

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

“Used his experience to great effect. Bossed the midfield and was too wily for Brighton’s young ones.”

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

“No one could get near him. Led by example and chipped in with a penalty, too.”

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

“Found the net again with a brilliant left-foot finish from the edge of the box. Another great goal from a fantastic player.”

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

“Picked the perfect time to put on a goalscoring masterclass. Villa’s hat-trick hero in front of England manager Gareth Southgate.”

Pedro Neto (Wolves)

“A constant problem to Man City’s full-backs with his trickery and pace. His cross that Ruben Dias diverted into his own net sent Wolves on their way to a famous win.”

Manager: Gary O’Neil (Wolves)

“His gameplan worked to perfection to produce a much-needed win against the champions.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livramento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

