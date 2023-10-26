News

Alan Shearer reflecting on what happened on Wednesday night – Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1

Alan Shearer has been talking about last night at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United losing 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund.

A goal just before half-time deciding the match, United denied by the woodwork twice in the final stages of the match.

Alan Shearer speaking to the Football Daily podcast after Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1:

“With the last six or seven weeks, the form Newcastle have been in, the number of goals they’ve been scoring, how they’ve been getting into the final third, how quick they’ve been moving that ball particularly from back to front – we were all expecting that [against Borussia Dortmund].

“It never really quite happened and they could never get a foot in the game because Dortmund didn’t allow them.

“Dortmund frustrated them and when they had the ball they were a threat.

“Dortmund played high risk football in that first half.

“When they won the ball they were prepared to commit so many men forward in the hope they would get something out of it, they certainly did that.

“Then they sat deeper in the second half and frustrated Newcastle.

“Got men behind the ball and didn’t leave spaces.

“In the end it is probably a fair result.

“I know Newcastle were unlucky when they hit the bar and the post but I think defensively Dortmund were excellent and they played the game and the crowd really well.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports