Alan Shearer re-evaluates chances of Newcastle United and Manchester United this season

Alan Shearer has been revisiting his pre-season thoughts and predictions on Newcastle United and Manchester United this season.

The United legend now re-evaluating.

Alan Shearer had expected Manchester United to end up top four this season, however, he says he has seen nothing / very little to suggest that this will be the case, with Man U not looking anywhere near as good as the Premier League’s record scorer expected.

With Newcastle United though, Alan Shearer sees a team back on the up after a very tough opening schedule of matches.

Eddie Howe’s side now seven unbeaten in all competitions, with five wins and two draws, scoring eighteen goals and conceding just three since the last international break.

Alan Shearer talking to BBC Sport about Newcastle United and Manchester United, how he now sees their situations two months into the season – 9 October 2023:

Alan Shearer on Manchester United:

“There is still time for Erik ten Hag’s side to find their feet but I think there are deeper-rooted problems at the club, which will take time to iron out.

“Before the season started, I backed Manchester United to make the top four again, but they are just not as good as I thought they would be – at least not yet.

“Late comebacks like the one they produced against Brentford can be a turning point in a team’s season, but I don’t think that will be the case for Manchester United.

“I need to see more evidence than that to suggest that they are back, and I haven’t seen anywhere near enough from their performances all season to think they can challenge for the top four.”

Alan Shearer on Newcastle United:

“Newcastle also have got some ground to make up on the leading pack but overall I am pretty pleased with the start they have made.

“I always thought it would be tough for them to get into the Champions League places again after finishing fourth last time, and they have had to deal with a difficult run of early games.

“They lost three in a row to (Manchester) City, Liverpool and Brighton, which was a blow, but it was the manner of the home defeat to the Reds that was the most damaging – losing so late, and to 10 men.

“Since then, though, they have recovered well and got some great results in the Premier League despite having key players like Sven Botman, Joelinton and Callum Wilson out injured.

“On top of that, their performances in their two games in the Champions League have been phenomenal.

“Yes, they might have got a bit lucky in Milan but there was nothing fortunate about the way they beat Paris St-Germain last week – it was an amazing game, one of the best I have been to.

“Nights like that lift the whole club and they are exactly what they worked so hard for last year.

“Following that up against West Ham on Sunday was always going to be tough, and they struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, which was understandable.

“After that, though, they showed a great reaction and will feel they should have won it. The only disappointing part of their whole week was seeing West Ham equalise so late on.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

