Alan Shearer explains Newcastle United selection after 2-2 draw at Molineux

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including one who played a pivotal role at Molineux.

Alan Shearer selecting this Newcastle United player in his Premier League team of the week after his display against Wolves

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Ederson (Man City)

“Two great saves and his distribution was typically excellent.”

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

“Magnificent at the back. Nothing got past him against West Ham.”

John Stones (Man City)

“Superb yet again. A commanding presence in defence.”

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford)

“Scored the opener against Chelsea and barely gave Nicolas Jackson a sniff.”

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

“A threat throughout. Set up Brentford’s first before sealing the win late on.”

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

“Ran the midfield, as he and Arsenal dominated Sheffield United.”

Amadou Onana (Everton)

“A real powerhouse performance. He led by example at the heart of Everton’s midfield.”

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

“He was on another level. Crossed for Haaland’s second and was the best player at Old Trafford.”

Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

“Not at his best but continued his fine goalscoring form with another two strikes against Wolves.”

Erling Haaland (Man City)

“Man Utd simply couldn’t handle him. Netted twice and created the third.”

Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

“His first Premier League hat-trick will be a moment he will remember forever.”

Manager: Pep Guardiola (Man City)

“City’s best performance of the season. His game plan worked to perfection.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

