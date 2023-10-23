News

Alan Shearer analysis of Saturday’s thrashing at St James’ Park – Trio destroyed Crystal Palace

Alan Shearer a very happy man.

The lifelong Newcastle United fan watching on as NUFC absolutely battered Crystal Palace.

It ended up 4-0 but could easily have been twice that, indeed it may well have been, if Eddie Howe hadn’t eased off the gas with Borussia Dortmund in mind on Wednesday night.

Alan Shearer was keen to pick out the trio who destroyed Paalace.

No Newcastle player had a bad game on Saturday BUT Jacob Murphy, Kieran Trippier and Sean Longstaff were superb when it came to how they combined.

Alan Shearer speaking on Match of the Day about the Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace match:

“It was a really impressive performance.

“Particularly down the right hand side with Murphy, Trippier and Longstaff.

“They absolutely battered Crystal Palace down that side.

“Their play between the three of them was incredible.

“Their understanding between them… when to run, how to run, the timing of the run, then putting the balls into the box, I just thought it was absolutely superb.

“They created so many chances and so much of Newcastle’s play, 50% of it, came down that right hand side.

“The way they move the ball with pace, running off the ball and behind, Crystal Palace just couldn’t handle Newcastle.

“They created a lot, they scored four and it probably should have been more.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports