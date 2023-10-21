News

AC Milan announce support for Sandro Tonali

It feels a lot longer than 32 days ago when Sandro Tonali made a swift return to AC Milan.

The midfielder playing in that 0-0 draw at the San Siro, only a couple of months after signing for Newcastle United.

AC Milan have made a very good start to the season and are top of Serie A, playing third placed Juventus on Sunday at the San Siro.

At his press conference ahead of that match, AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli was predictably asked about the current betting investigation regarding Sandro Tonali:

“We were surprised and shocked by the situation.

“I only know what has been written in the papers, as there is still nothing official.

“Our thoughts are with Sandro, who was our player until very recently.

“I do not want to judge him on what he might have done.

“I would like to judge him on how he faces and manages to overcome this moment.

“For the desire that he will have to transform this negative situation into something positive, perhaps set an example for others to learn from.

“If I cared for Sandro before, I now care for him ten times as much.

“I will always be at his side and try to help him.”

Saturday afternoon has seen Eddie Howe name Sandro Tonali on the bench for the match at home against Crystal Palace.

A match that some are claiming could be the last for a long time where Tonali will be named in the matchday squad, with the possibility of a very swift conclusion to the investigation and punishment announced, if he is found to have broken the Italian football betting rules.