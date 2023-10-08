News

8 Newcastle United players set to be unavailable when Eddie Howe selects team v Wolves

The Newcastle United players were gutted as they walked off the St James’ Park pitch, a tight game seeing them lose out 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund, United denied by the woodwork twice and some great saves by the visiting keeper.

As well as the disappointing result, for Eddie Howe other worries also on his mind.

The NUFC boss wondering just how many Newcastle United players he will not be able to consider, when picking his team v Wolves on Saturday.

I have counted eight Newcastle United players…

Harvey Barnes – Out until at least the new year with a foot injury.

Alexander Isak – After Borussia Dortmund defeat, Eddie Howe says a recurrence of a groin problem but he doesn’t think it is serious

Jacob Murphy – A suspected shoulder dislocation after coming on as a sub last night, Eddie Howe worried he could be out for some time.

Elliot Anderson – Absent from the matchday squad for Borussia Dortmund, Eddie Howe revealing after the match that Anderson is expected to be out for a few weeks with a back problem.

Joe Willock – Eddie Howe forced to introduce him when Murphy replaced Joelinton and very quickly injured his shoulder. Getting his first minutes after over five months out, Willock clearly not 100 per cent and surely it will be bench again on Saturday, as he isn’t yet fully match fit to start.

Sven Botman – Recovering from a knee injury, not expected back for another two or three weeks.

Lewis Miley – Recovering from glandular fever and expected to be unavailable for a few more weeks.

Sandro Tonali – Announcement of a ban is said to be imminent and set to be in place before the end of this week.

It is going to be some balancing act for Eddie Howe, as when you look at the upcoming schedule, five huge games coming up across only fifteen days.

As I mentioned above, surely no way that the Head Coach will consider Joe Willock as a starter on Saturday. The last thing he will want is to have a major setback just when Willock is on his way back, especially with so many games coming up.

We need Joe Willock back fully fit ASAP and to stay that way, for all kinds of reasons. Not least because if Isak is going to be out for at least a few weeks, then I can’t see how you can start Callum Wilson in all of these five matches coming up. So I think every chance Anthony Gordon will be used as a striker, as he was when England Under 21s won the Euros in the summer, with Willock then likely to play on the left once fully fit.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1 – Wednesday 25 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Nmecha 45

Borussia Dortmund:

Possession was Dortmund 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Dortmund 13 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Dortmund 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Dortmund 9 Newcastle 11

Referee: Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Targett 70), Longstaff (Tonali 65), Bruno, Joelinton (Murphy 65 (Willock 70), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 15), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports