Opinion

40+ points at the end of the year and Newcastle United are in a four horse race for the Premier League

Good morning all, roll on next weekend when we get back to proper football with the Premier League, forget all about this waste of time international break.

Next up is Crystal Palace at home, a game we will be expected and expecting to win, but not an easy one as this fixture has been pretty tight over the years.

Even now under Eddie Howe there hasn’t been an awful lot between the sides in two tight Premier League 0-0 draws last season (although we were wronged a goal in the home fixture ), a penalty shootout win in the League Cup last season after yet another 0-0 in 90 minutes.

Whilst a simply brilliant goal by Miguel Almiron decided Eddie Howe’s home win over Palace the season before.

As ever, I’m confident we can win next Saturday, but I’ll happily take a close 1-0 if you offered it to me.

Games come thick and fast again and whilst it would be great to see performances similar to Villa at home or Sheffield United away, it’s the results that have to come first.

Newcastle United have got at the very least 17 more games of football to play before the new year.

We are talking 17 games in the space of 70 days or so, 12 premier league games, four in the champions league and at least one in the League Cup at Old Trafford against poor old Man U who will have to put up with the Glazers a while longer. So sad they will have to put up with owners who only spend 200 odd million a season on the team , they deserve better than having to wave Norwich City scarves every time they lose…

Anyway, back to Newcastle United.

I think given the injuries, the fixtures faced, NUFC as a club adjusting and getting used to playing twice a week on a regular basis and trying to compete on four fronts and so on. Eddie Howe, his staff and his squad continue to impress me and they are getting stronger and I sense we are seeing us develop different tactics and style in how we play in certain matches.

Whilst I enjoy watching Newcastle press teams to death and outworking opposition into submission, the reality is that no team can realistically sustain that level of play twice a week and in the long-term, it will burn players out. So I’m happy to see us try and adapt a more possession based game from time to time and pick our moments when we try to win the game.

Great sides need a plan B and / or C and I can see what Eddie is trying to do.

I read recent predictions about who would be the top five and which teams will challenge for the title. Predictably, Newcastle United were not considered as Premier League title challengers and more pundits than not didn’t even consider us for the top five.

They are entitled to their opinions BUT I find it really difficult to find five other teams better than Newcastle United in the Premier league.

The same Newcastle United who are outperforming Manchester United and Arsenal in the Champions League at this moment in time, in a tougher group than both of theirs as well.

The same Newcastle United that knocked Man City out, despite changing all ten outfield players from the previous Premier League match, (media failed to mention that).

Yet Newcastle United are dismissed in favour of teams like Tottenham, Aston Villa, Chelsea and most laughably Man U. I’m sorry, how anyone can predict Manchester United to even get top seven let alone top five? Is beyond me and as far as I’m concerned it’s just pig-headed individuals in the media that will continue to pick them on past reputation, despite fluking wins over wolves and Brentford at home, while getting outplayed on a regular basis against the better teams of the league.

The media, the septic six supporting pundits, can dismiss newcastle United all they like, but we are coming.

Eighth in the Premier League is a false position at this given time and it will change in the coming weeks.

I mentioned that Newcastle United have got 12 league games before we see 2024 , well I reckon we will get 29+ points from them, which will see us on 42+ points going into the new year and have us up there with Man City, Arsenal and rather begrudgingly, I have to mention Liverpool, who I think will be around there as well.

If we get the results I think we are capable of achieving by Christmas, we will be sitting third in the table in a four horse Premier League title race.

With also a Champions League last 16 tie to look forward to and hopefully a semi-final in the League Cup, plus of course the FA Cup to target as well.

I honestly can’t see Newcastle United finishing below fourth in the table.

Stuff what the pundits say, we are not in a race for top four or five, we will be in a race for the league. I really believe that.

I personally think we will get about 83 points and finish third over Liverpool in fourth. I think Man City will be around the 90 point mark, with Arsenal on 86 or so. Chelsea and Manchester United will struggle to hit 60 points so I can’t see either being fifth, so fifth for me is a battle between Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brighton.

I would love it to be Brighton to join Newcastle in the Champions League next season, a team who like Newcastle that are very well managed and worked very hard to improve, with a great family feel and atmosphere around the clubs.

Here’s hoping.

Comments welcome.